US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border maritime attacks





CAIRO The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged role in cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and ships in the Red Sea.

State and Treasury departments have said Houthi leaders Monsour al-Saadi and Ahmed al-Hamzi were responsible for attacks on Yemeni civilians, neighboring nations and commercial ships in international waters. They said the Iranian-backed Houthis, also known as Ansrallah, played an important role in the conflict in Yemen and exacerbated the dire humanitarian plight of the Yemeni people.

The United States has made clear its commitment to promote accountability for Ansarallah’s malicious and aggressive actions, which include the exacerbation of the conflict in Yemen, the attack on our partners in the region, the kidnapping and torture of civilians. , the prevention of access to humanitarian aid, the repression of the Yemeni people in the areas they control. , and orchestrating deadly attacks beyond Yemen’s borders, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The move came just weeks after the Biden administration removed the Houthis from a broader terrorism blacklist in a bid to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the war-torn country. However, since the reversal of that designation, which took place in the final days of former President Donald Trumps’ administration, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The Biden administration has also announced that it will stop providing offensive military assistance to Saudi Arabia for its campaign in Yemen, prompting critics to claim that Iran and the Houthis are taking advantage of perceived US weakness.

Blinken dismissed this criticism, saying the United States could help Saudi Arabia defend itself, while easing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and pushing for a political solution to the war.

We will ensure that Saudi Arabia and our regional partners have the tools they need to defend themselves, including against threats emanating from Yemen which are carried out with arms and support from Iran, ”he said. At the same time, the United States is working diligently at senior levels alongside the United Nations and others to end this conflict.

The Houthi military spokesperson’s office declined to comment on the sanctions.

Al-Saadi leads the Houthi naval forces and organized attacks on ships in the Red Sea, while al-Hamzi oversaw explosive-laden missile and drone attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, the department alleged. of the Treasury.

Yemen’s war began in 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sana’a, and much of the north of the country. The Saudi-led, US-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

As the Yemen war continues, Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia have become commonplace, but rarely cause damage. At least five civilians were injured on Monday when a Houthi projectile landed on a street in Jizan province, southern Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

