UK coronavirus: how the UK failed to enforce an effective quarantine system





The government issued a public appeal on Sunday to track people infected with the first identified coronavirus strain in Manaus, Brazil. People of unknown identity did not properly fill out the test registration card, so the British authorities had no idea who they were or where they were.

These are one of six cases of being infected with the strain known as P1, and studies have shown that there are mutations that can escape immunity from previous coronavirus infections and vaccines.

Direct flights from Brazil to the UK were banned in January, but a family returning from Brazil on February 10 was tracked in two cases. They are believed to have traveled on Swiss Air flights from Sao Paulo via Zurich. To London Heathrow.

Critics have warned that if the government does not crack down on indirect flights to high-risk countries like Brazil, the strain could spread more easily in the UK.

Opposition Labor Representative Keir Starmer said in a virtual meeting Monday that “it shows that the government is slow to shut down major routes, but doesn’t want to face the fact that the virus doesn’t go direct.” To PA Media.

To prevent the advent of new strains and control the number of coronavirus cases, the government announced a hotel quarantine plan on January 10, but it did not go into effect until February 15, days before the landing of indirect Swiss airlines in Brazil. Months have passed since health professionals requested the introduction of such a program.

Johnson defended his government policy on Monday, saying Britain has “one of the toughest border regimes anywhere in the world to stop people who may have heterogeneous concerns from entering the country.”

In a press conference later that day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said all evidence showed that five of the known cases followed pre-containment rules that required quarantine at home, and that no knock-on spread from missing cases occurred. .

However, long-due hotel quarantine measures have been half-baked, Dr Gabriel Skaly, president of epidemiological and public health at the Royal Medical Association, told CNN.

The UK’s hotel quarantine rules apply to those returning from 33 “red list travel ban” countries believed to be spreading a variant of the concern identified in Brazil and South Africa. The ban also includes countries with strong travel links to those countries.

However, Scally argues that this is insufficient. “Every country has to be. Even now we are doing it in half.”

He pointed out that the United States, which has the highest incidence of Corona 19 per 100,000 people in the world, is not on the list. “If you take quarantine measures, you either do it right or not at all,” he said.

This was also pointed out by Dr. Catherine Bennett, chairman of epidemiology at Deakin University in Australia, when speaking with an interparty parliamentary group on Covid-19. [APPG] last week. Bennett stressed that measures surrounding quarantine hotels in the UK are incomplete and that UK regulations allow people to exercise, visit dying families, or attend funerals. The quarantine period is 10 days, contrary to international standards.

“If there are too many holes in the sieve, why bother with the sieve?” Bennett asked, explaining that Britain should “work hard on something to work or retreat” and rely on the Covid-19 surveillance system.

Slowly at the mark

The British government has delayed from the onset of the pandemic. Although people’s movements were virtually stopped around the world, Britain’s borders were open to all.

An analysis by the Pew Research Center in April 2020 found that 91% of the world’s population lives in areas that have imposed travel restrictions related to Covid-19, but that figure does not include the UK.

The British government did not issue restrictions on entry until June, and at this point all international arrivals ordered self-containment for two weeks at a location of their choice.

But next month, it lifted self-isolation restrictions on people arriving from more than 50 countries with low infection rates.

The summer travel season led to the import of the first identified Covid-19 strain in Spain, which became the dominant strain in the UK by fall 2020, Scally said.

And in December, a few weeks before the onset of the worst pandemic, the two-week self-isolation period for international arrivals was reduced to 10 days.

Then it took weeks to implement the hotel quarantine plan, and the Brazilian variant arrived a few days before launch.

Scally believes that instead of talking to New Zealand, Taiwan or Australia, who are respected for their epidemic response and have nearly a year of experience in border restrictions and hotel quarantine measures designed to fight Covid-19, the UK made another leak . Systems that need inventory.

For example, many countries in the Asia Pacific region remain inaccessible to all travelers except returning citizens and residents. Australia limits weekly international arrivals for Australians and residents to around 4,000. In contrast, the UK sees up to 15,000 people entering the country per day, of which one-third are carriers and one-third are British citizens, Paul Lincoln, head of the Border Forces at the Ministry of Interior, told the Interior Committee. last week. Labor party lawmaker Yvette Cooper, chairman of the committee, said on Twitter last week that only 150 of them (just 1% of that figure) entered quarantine hotels. “Most of the time, you can go home right away without being checked on arrival,” she said. In addition, Australia has blocked its citizens from leaving the country, and quarantined people are strictly forbidden from leaving their hotel rooms for two weeks. .

In Singapore with similar quarantine regulations, a British man is sentenced to six months in prison or fined over $7,500 for leaving his room to visit his fiance staying in the same hotel.

“We hope the UK will see more of a successful country and be a model,” said Dr. Tim Colbourn, Associate Professor of Global Health Epidemiology at University College London, and we hope to do so from February 2020.

Colbourn said the dithers and delays in introducing restrictions and closures could have saved tens of thousands of people with early closures, saying that last year in the UK it “made all the difference between low and manageable cases, overwhelming hospitals”. Added.

Better blueprint

Systems in Australia and Singapore are flawless.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in April 2020, Singapore sealed migrant workers in dormitories, but the number of cases continued to rise as cramped living spaces made it nearly impossible for people inside to socially distance themselves. This move, shining a light on the plight of low-paid South Asian workers, sparked resentment. In Australia, it is reported that the coronavirus outbreak, which began in Melbourne in July, was caused by a hotel employee who is believed to have pulled the virus from returning travelers.

Australia learned from some failures. Meal times at quarantined hotels are staggering after two groups of guests residing in adjacent rooms at Melbourne hotels were infected with a variant called B.1117, first identified in the UK.

Authorities believe that when two guests open the door at the same time, the virus can spread and leak the virus at high concentrations from one of the rooms. Victoria’s Police Secretary Lisa Neville told a press conference in February that “there was so much virus in the room of a family of five that we saw the virus entering the hallway just by opening the door to pick up food.” .

There are currently requests to move Australia’s hotel quarantine program from cities to less populated areas. Australian states also changed their approach to allow Australian-based crew members to be quarantined at home after a surge in infections were linked to crew members. However, experts say Australia’s success in controlling the epidemic is partly a geographic product of an island country that can easily close its borders.

The same is true of Singapore, which has a significantly smaller population than the UK and has stopped all border traffic except commercial vehicles on the causeway connecting Malaysia and Malaysia due to the epidemic.

Singapore and Australia also have a political will. It is still unclear whether the year-long lessons learned by Australian officials are being taken seriously by the British side, in the meantime, incidents continue to spread and threats of new strains are approaching, and overseas travel is expected to increase this summer.

Too many cases

Many countries in the Asia Pacific region are trying to keep COVID-19 cases at zero within their borders.

Instead, the UK government has emphasized the importance of learning to live with the virus and has simply acknowledged that certain levels of cases will continue to spread in the community.

On Tuesday, the UK recorded 6,391 new cases, while Australia recorded 7 new cases that occurred within the hotel quarantine system on the same day. And the Australian government says the border will be closed for an additional three months, showing that despite the small number of cases there, it is not backing down.

To use the high number of cases in the community, you must have an effective tracking and tracking system. UK Has expanded its Covid-19 testing and contact tracking system following a widely reported failure last spring, but gaps in the process remain, including the process that led officials to make public appeals to track missing cases of the P1 variant. Critics say they emphasize bad data collection standards.

The UK guidance also does not recommend testing for intimate contact of benign cases, unlike guidance in the United States and Europe, Scally said.

“During the pandemic, the government hasn’t taken this issue seriously. They don’t take school safety seriously, they don’t take quarantine seriously, they don’t take testing and tracking seriously,” he said. “I’m pretty sure this is why the UK did so badly.”

Experts say the UK’s vaccination campaign, one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world, has provided some breaks in hopes that a reconstituted vaccine that will increase immunity against the strain will be available by this fall.

The country is also a world leader in Covid-19 genome sequencing, which is important for analyzing the spread of new strains.

But it’s “surprising” that the UK is sequencing 25,000 COVID-19 positive cases per week, but Colbourn believes it would be better to get a weekly number of cases below that number in the first place.

