UK investors are waiting for budget and income.





London European stocks plunged Wednesday as investors monitored US Treasury yield movements as investors reacted to earnings and the UK’s latest budget statement.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.1% below the flat line by mid-afternoon and previously climbed to 0.7%. Cars added 2.2%, followed by Stellantis’ optimistic outlook, while utilities fell 2%.

Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds started rising again on Wednesday, saying U.S. President Joe Biden will have enough supplies of coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate all adults across the country by the end of May two months ago. After speaking, it surpassed 1.46%. Than previously expected.

If interest rates and inflation are likely to rise, U.S. stock futures gave up initial gains in pre-market trading and are now pointing to lower market prices on Wall Street as higher yields rekindled investors’ anxiety about unexpected monetary policy tightening. .

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday that the UK corporate tax would be raised to 25% in April 2023 to restore public finances in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunak announced an additional $65 billion in fiscal measures in 2021/22, raising the government’s total response to 470 billion after the pandemic outbreak.

In terms of data, IHS Markit’s final Eurozone Comprehensive Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figure for February was 48.8, exceeding analyst expectations at 47.8 in January, but suggesting that economic activity within the block continues to shrink.

Neil MacKinnon, global macro strategist at VTB Capital, said, “Eurozone is facing the possibility that the previous’recovery’ is not particularly meaningful, but a return to recession.

“According to recent economic data, the risk of a recession will be found not only in the debt-bearing southern block, but also in Germany, a major creditor and trade surplus economy for the entire monetary union.”

Income in focus

Tuesday earnings came from Vivendi, Stellantis, Prudential and Persimmon.

Persimmon shares rose more than 5% by mid-afternoon after predicting a full recovery in 2021 following the downturn caused by Covid last year. British homebuilders have been boosted by the new mortgage guarantee scheme announced in the UK budget, sending stocks in Bellway, Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey higher.

Stellaantis, formed from the merger of Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, announced that it will target an operating margin of 5.5 to 7.5% in 2021 as the auto industry recovers.

Stellaantis’ share price rose 1%, but it raised rivals Renault and Volkswagen by 5.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

British Airways’ parent company IAG rose 5.8% during the afternoon deal on promises of further business support from the UK government, and German shipping company Kuehne + Nagel also rose 5.8% after good performance. BT, Georg Fischer, Porsche and Countryside all gained more than 5%.

Hiscox, a British insurance company at the bottom of the European Blue Chip Index, sank more than 10% after making losses for a year as epidemic claims grew heavier.

Join CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and real-time business day programming from around the world.

