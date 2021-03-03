The blueprint for leveling up the UK is in our hands.





It’s been more than a year since the British Prime Minister won the majority for his pledge to raise the level of Britain. Delivering this pledge was of course delayed due to the epidemic, but now there is a roadmap blocked, so the superintendent must show the roadmap for leveling up.

To date, the focus of the plan will be announced in today’s budget, and appears to be based on moving government departments from the London Treasury to the Northeast and housing, community and local governments to Wolverhampton.

Moving officials in this way may have symbolic importance, but it won’t raise the level of the country in the way governments need by increasing high-paid, high-value-added private sector jobs in the North and Midlands.

The UK has a lot of regional inequality. Follow-up governments to improve the prosperity of poor regions have achieved little. Most plans have replaced cotton factories with call centers and distribution warehouses by enhancing support for low-wage, low-value-added jobs that are vulnerable to foreign competition and technological change.

There are two reasons why these previous level-up attempts were ineffective: first, there was a lack of local governments to lead the regional regeneration. However, the creation of the Market Alliance Authority (MCA) now provides an opportunity to develop a new set of regional economic development policies to be offered by the region, and the government must seize the opportunity.

Second, the government did not understand why many cities in North Korea are poorer than many cities in the South. Most of the industrial revolution took place in the north, with many cities specialized in a single industry. Wage companies in the developing world and their prosperity have declined, and new high-paying, high-value innovation companies have grown in the South.

The experience of other countries should show the government that the only way governments can raise the level of the UK is to support the growth of existing or potential high value-added enterprise clusters in poor areas.

However, for the government to grow high value-added businesses outside of London, some significant changes are required.

The first change is to empower the mayor of the subway to give it a clear responsibility for the city’s spatial planning and transport policy, in line with the mandate the mayor of London already has. This will be a major change, but giving the mayor these powers will improve city management and create a more lucrative business environment.

