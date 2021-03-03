Black women are the least likely to be the UK’s highest earners.





Black women are the least likely to be among the UK’s top earners compared to other racial or gender groups, according to a new LSE report.

Researchers at the LSEs The Inclusion Initiative (TII) analyzed wages over the past 17 years to see who were in the top 1%, 10%, and 20% of their income.

They found that all women experience significant differences in wages, hours, and representation in top jobs, but black women are the least likely to be top earners regardless of whether they were born in the UK or not. While 1.3% of British-born white men are in the top 1%, only 0.2% of British-born white women and less than 0.1% of British-born black women.

Overall, the biggest differences between black and white women are banking, finance, and insurance.

This analysis used quarterly labor force survey data from January 2003 to September 2020. This is a major survey of personal economic activity in the UK that provides an official measure of the national unemployment rate.

Grace Lordan, Associate Professor of Behavioral Sciences and Director of TII, said: It’s amazing how men of all races consistently grow the highest income. This is all true when considering workers born in England or migrating to England from other countries. What’s even more surprising is that black women, whether from the UK or elsewhere, are the least likely to be the highest earners.

Criticism of our work will point out that more women choose to work part-time or stay home with children. However, documenting statistics related to full-time, one-year workers draws the same conclusions. British-born black women are the least represented in the upper percentile of income compared to all other women and men.

The researchers also investigated whether black women who lacked the opportunity to make progress, had more parenting responsibilities than other women, worked in less-educated or less-educated jobs could explain the results. There were still significant differences for black women when it comes to controlling age, education, marital status, working hours, and jobs. Researchers also found that black women were less likely to be in the top 1% of their income than any other group, even if they looked only at the black and minority worker population. British-born black women are still 0.5% less likely to belong. Top 1%.

Researchers also looked at how black and white women were compared at different stages of their careers. In the early stages of their career, black and white women are equally likely to be in the top 1% income bracket. However, after 10 to 15 years, the income gap will widen in the middle of their career, and black women are far less likely than white women to become top earners. For example, black women are 6.1 percentage points less likely to be in the top 10% of their income than white women.

Dr Lordan said: The income fines appear to increase at the ages where incomes grow fastest. This is similar to the pattern found in the overall gender wage gap. However, although a common explanation for the gender wage gap is career breaks due to children, this explanation is not so important as we are comparing it within a group of women.

The results of the study concluded as follows. Although board women have increased in recent years, according to the Hampton-Alexander Review released last month, the current FTSE100 board has increased by 32%, but the proportion of black and minority workers is less than 10%. And none of these are women.

Denise Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Hampton-Alexander Review, said: I have always been paying attention to the gender wage gap and worried about hidden discrimination against black and minority workers. This study from TheInclusion Initiative demonstrates the need to monitor gender pay by race and race. By doing so, we can get a good representation of the difference in representation in the board pipeline, leadership and, more generally, career advancement.

With a world rapidly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and technology, we are facing the grave challenges of advancing the UK economy, our success depends on nurturing and utilizing all of our talent. Undoubtedly, you should focus on harnessing the talents of every woman in England. We should focus especially on black women as the group that is now the lagging behind for reasons unrelated to their abilities.

LSE Director Dame Minouche Shafik said: “One of the things that impresses me most about my years of working in the financial sector is that it leverages a very narrow pool of talent with very similar backgrounds. It reduces innovation and risk. groupthink.

The analysis of LSE’s TheInclusion Initiative strongly demonstrates the lack of diversity in terms of race and race and how this translates into a significant wage gap. It also highlights the need to provide more voices and opportunities for black women, the group that is the laggard in income.

We are now excited to expand this analysis from investigators explaining the problem to highlighting the solution in collaboration with a black professional woman currently working in London.

Erika Brodnock, head of research at TII, said: It is essential to provide the information needed by the UK to rectify some of the historical measures that have led to the level of inequality seen across the banking, finance, insurance and technology industries. This will undoubtedly offer the potential to bring significant returns to the UK economy for generations to come.

Additional research from The Inclusion Initiative, funded by Mastercard and sponsored by a 30% club, can identify actions to help businesses address this issue.

Ann Cairns, Vice President of Mastercard and Global President of the 30% Club, said: “We know for a long time that many women face double discrimination based on gender and race, and this study creates a gloomy reading. It shows that black women, especially black women, regardless of education and profession, face the greatest income impact. Employers are responsible for ensuring that their policies, systems and structures provide fair opportunities for all employees and, in doing so, secure the best talent. It is clear that there is this. I am happy to see Mastercard and 30% clubs supporting the next step in this important study. I look forward to the recommended action. Black women, the most important next step is to implement the recommendations.”

