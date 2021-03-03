UK economy coronavirus crisis in five charts | politics





The UK economy is at a critical moment with the Prime Minister giving budget speeches with the most pressured businesses and workers since the pandemic a year ago.

Here are five key charts to support Rishi Sunaks’ statement on Wednesday afternoon.

UK Economic GDP Chart

After gross domestic product (GDP) declined 9.9% in 2020, the worst performing since 1709, the economy is under pressure with the strongest blockade since the pandemic began in early 2021. But official forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, scheduled for Wednesday, could paint a more rosy picture later this year, paving the way for a quick recovery in managing vaccines.

The economy outperformed the November forecast because companies learned to adapt, and at the end of 2020, GDP was 7.8% lower than 12%. The key questions left are how long it will take for the economy to recover to its pre-crisis peak and how much permanent damage it will take. OBR previously had a 3% permanent hit for Covid by 2025.

UK Public Finance Government Borrowing

Official statistics show that in the first ten months of the fiscal year, the gap between expenditure and income amounts to 275 billion. With only two months left for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the final total is expected to be lower than the 394.0 billion OBR estimate made last November.

State debt, combined with all deficits, has risen to more than $2 trillion, equivalent to more than 100% of GDP, and is expected to remain at that level over the next five years.

Sunak said he wants to use the budget to balance people against the burden of public finances, widely known for paving the way for tax increases or new austerity movements. In November, the OBR said it needed a 27 billion tax hike or cut in spending to balance day-to-day spending and income, but this is unclear given the enormous uncertainty over the economic outlook.

While some economists say tax increases may not be necessary at all, others warn that efforts to cut the deficit too quickly will hinder growth and worsen the situation.

British businesswoman unemployment chart

The unemployment rate rose at the fastest rate on record, raising the unemployment rate to 5.1% over three months, reaching 1.74 million by the end of December. However, the impact on jobs was buffered by dormancy and business support plans, which prevented a sharp rise to the 1980s level predicted last spring.

According to the last estimate, the OBR hit a 7.5% high in mid-2021. Before the epidemic hit, there was an increase of about 4% to 2.6 million people. However, predictions were made before stricter coronavirus restrictions were introduced. Furlough was also pushed back to the end of April, and further extensions could delay more serious job losses.

Furlough furlough chart

During the recent blockade, the number of retreat workers in the UK increased by 700,000 to 4.7 million, with young people, women and hospitality workers most likely to leave their jobs.

According to these figures, this blockade is less severe than the first, with nearly 9 million jobs lost. In the past year, more than 11 million jobs totaled 54 billion to date. Sunak plans to announce the extension of the system by the end of September.

Unequal household savings

British families saved record money during the pandemic due to the collapse of travel, retail and leisure spending. Andy Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England, said the family was poised like a coil spring to promote a rapid recovery to economic growth while spending billions of pounds.

The UK’s Household Savings Rate is a snapshot of savings that hit an all-time high of 27% in June of last year as a percentage of disposable income. According to the bank, the excess savings between March and November are estimated at 125 billion. Sunak also expressed optimism that encouraging consumers to spend could spur recovery.

However, this increase in average savings hides the severe financial distress of low-income families suffering Covid’s job losses. Most of them are in the top 40% who save money, and it’s unclear how much of that will be spent.

