Kremlin agents targeting Russians in Britain warn MI5 | British security and counter-terrorism





MI5 quietly strengthened the security protections offered to potential Kremlin targets residing in the UK after Sergei and Yulia Skripal’s poisoning in Salisbury in 2018.

The security agency has warned that the Russian state continues to have active interest in a small number of individuals in the UK, and that more proactive measures involving police and other agencies need to be taken.

The release was revealed in a rare interview given to Sky News by two senior MI5 executives. One of them is responsible for running the Russian espionage desk, a domestic spy agency known only as Tom.

The reason we understand very well about the people at risk and the mitigation measures Ive described is because we know that the Russian state continues to care about those we consider at risk. Talking on the camera.

And that’s not a passive concern. It’s a pretty active concern. So we think they’re still trying to gather information about people. For what? While it’s not clear right now, the senior officer added that they wouldn’t risk finding out that the information they’ve gathered is about some sort of physical attack.

MI5 and Downing Street are under pressure to show they are taking the Russian threat seriously. Last year, IT and other British spy agencies were accused of taking their eyes off the ball for threats posed by the Kremlin in a very important Russian report prepared by the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee.

Boris Johnson postponed the publication of a highly critical report until the end of the election, in part to avoid negative reports of whether the Kremlin’s misinformation affected the Brexit vote in 2016. But since then, the No 10 has tried to increase the pressure again. The year sanctions Kremlin officials accused of being involved in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalni.

The number of people currently receiving enhanced protection has doubled, and the institution will not list any names. However, those considered to be at risk are likely to include former agents such as Skripal and formerly well-connected Russians, as well as non-Russian nationals who are considered to be serious irritants to the Kremlin.

The advice provided is personalized to the individual and ranged from simple security advice to physical changes to property and movement, to providing direct police assistance, the agent added.

MI5 believes that the Kremlin is eager to rebuild spying capabilities in Britain after agents were expelled from the embassy after the Salisbury attack. However, agents said the Russian institution was particularly interested in developing assets outside the embassy, ​​using individuals pretending to be journalists or scholars or tourists.

The MI5 officer also admitted that the British agency was initially amazed by the brazenness of the attack on Scrifal. We wouldn’t have counted how determined and ruthless our enemies are, Tom said.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were addicted to the Novichoke New Economy, smuggled into Britain in a homesick bottle renovated by agents of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU. Both survived the attack, but it was once the institution where Sergei worked.

This is potentially intended as a message to the UK government. So this wasn’t about conducting attacks rather than sending messages in general to the individual people in the GRU and the British government he would have worked with, Tom added.

The third person, Dawn Sturgess, died in July 2018 after being recovered by a partner who thought a discarded bottle would be a gift.

