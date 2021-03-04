UK unilateral action on Northern Ireland protocol’temporary action’ as EU promises legal action | Political news





The UK advocated unilateral action on the Northern Ireland Protocol and called for “temporary and technical action” to continue “mostly” the action already in place.

This came after the European Union said it would take legal action against Britain’s decision to continue the Irish Sea border grace period until October.

Maros Sefcovic, vice-president of the European Commission’s executive committee, said the British move was a violation of post-Brexit obligations.

The first light touch regulatory regime for goods moving from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland was scheduled to expire at the end of March.

Since Northern Ireland belongs to a single market in the EU, supermarkets were required to generate export health certificates for shipments of all animal products.

Cabinet member Sir David Frost said Britain’s intervention should give him time for positive discussions with Brussels’ counterparts.

In an effort to ensure that the islands of Ireland do not have strict borders, the protocol, which is part of the UK Withdrawal Agreement, allows Northern Ireland to maintain some EU regulations.

However, this means that there must be customs declarations for products coming into Northern Ireland from the UK, including checks for some products.

Northern Ireland businesses have been demanding extended grace periods so that they do not have to compete with additional bureaucracy.

Increasing trade tension in Northern Ireland

Now London has said that grace periods, such as the move of supermarket agri-food from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland, “will continue” through October.

Sir Frost, the cabinet secretary responsible for EU-UK relations, spoke with Sefcovic on Wednesday evening amid rising tensions.

“Progress is needed to address the direct and often disproportionate impact of many aspects of the Protocol on Northern Ireland citizens, contrary to their intended purpose,” he said, according to a spokesman for the British government.

And the Minister explained that the new action is “a temporary technological step that has largely continued to take action already in place to give businesses such as supermarkets and courier operators more time to adapt and implement the new requirements of the Protocol.”

He stressed that “in the coming weeks, it is the minimum step necessary for the continuing constructive debate of the joint committee without disrupting the daily lives of Northern Irish people.”

A statement from the European Commission on the day said, “In accordance with a statement from the UK government today, Vice President Sefcovic expressed strong EU concern over the UK’s unilateral action. Irish / Northern Ireland and a good faith obligation under the withdrawal agreement.

“This is the second time the British government has violated international law.

“This also constitutes a clear departure from the constructive approach that has been widespread so far, undermining all of the work of the Joint Committee. [UK-EU committee tasked with implementing the Brexit deal] And the mutual trust required for solution-oriented cooperation. “

Image: Maros Sefcovic says UK actions are in violation of the withdrawal agreement.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the British move undermined Britain’s commitment to the Protocol.

He said, “The one-sided announcement doesn’t really help build trust and partnerships at the heart of the protocol’s implementation,” he said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of DUP Westminster, said: “People who bring goods through our ports from supermarkets and in the UK can rest assured to see the extended grace period, but we will continue to pressure the government for a permanent solution. Will.

“The grace period does not provide the long-term certainty that Northern Ireland businesses and consumers demand.

“The protocol has been proven to not work.”

Sinn Fein President Mary-Lou McDonald said: “At last week’s Joint Committee meeting, Michael Gove and Maros Sefcovic reaffirmed their support for the Irish Protocol and the need to work together to address the issues that have arisen.

“It’s surprising that a week later the British government went into action on its own and took unilateral action.

“This was completely unnecessary, completely undermining the work of the Joint Commission and putting it in the process of an immediate conflict with the European Union.”

