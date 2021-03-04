New progress towards peace in South Sudan





Britain has pointed out that progress towards peace in South Sudan is too slow and too limited, and it urges the government to act in the interests of the people.

The UK has expressed concerns about the humanitarian crisis and the level of severe malnutrition and urges the government to work with the donor community and the UN to address the crisis.

Ambassador Jonathan Allen’s Remarks at the Security Council on March 3, 2021

Thank you very much, Madam President Thank you to Jackline Nasiwa for the first explanation. And I would like to take this opportunity to commend David Shearer, an outgoing SRSG. David, I and many others have seen over the years your sincere, personal and tireless dedication to peace and stability in South Sudan. You have always put the people of South Sudan first. Members of this council saw it firsthand on our 2019 visit. This was an excellent work trip. Our country is grateful for your service.

Madam President, 12 months after the establishment of an active transitional government of national unity, I welcome the appointment of a unified Cabinet, Governor and Vice-Governor in all states. We hope that the appointed people can bring substantial improvement to people’s lives.

South Sudan’s support for the roadmap to implement a transitional judicial mechanism, including hybrid courts, is also welcome. And I urge the government of South Sudan to expedite the Memorandum of Understanding with the African Union on hybrid courts.

Madam President, this step is welcome, but the overall process has been too slow and limited. Over time, the committee has expressed concern and urges action. However, what we and the people of South Sudan continue to see is that we are not taking any action on a number of issues. The power vacuum at the local level has led to direct suffering and civilian casualties. The government needs to show the world its sincerity for peace. As the next step, we urge South Sudan to complete the reconstruction of the Transitional Parliament. We also urge the government to secure the appropriate training and resources for the necessary consolidation forces. These measures do not require easing of the arms embargo, but if the government wishes to file a request for waiver, it can be freed for deliberation by the sanctions committee.

Madam President, we must admit that more people are in need of help than ever since South Sudan independence almost 10 years ago. 8.3 million people depend on humanitarian aid to survive. 60% of the population faces a crisis level of food insecurity. In 2021, 1.4 million children under the age of 5 face severe malnutrition, which is 10% of the total population. We must do our best to expand our humanitarian response.

In addition to massive funding for COVAX, which provides vaccines worldwide, the UK is donating more than $175 million this year in response to South Sudan’s needs. I would like to remind members of the Council of the importance of passing UN Security Council Resolution 2565 and the regulations requiring access to vaccines in conflict areas. Hope it will be fully applied in South Sudan next year.

Reports from the United Nations Commission on Human Rights provide even more destructive insights into the impact of conflict on civilians. Violence against civilians continues. Rape and starvation are used as weapons of war. Now is not the time to lower the human rights board oversight of the situation.

The government of South Sudan must demonstrate that it understands the seriousness of its people’s plight, and is able to take responsibility and act in partnership with the donor community and the UN to address the crisis. It should include full respect for the military status agreement. And I would like to speak of our solid support for UNMISS and recognize the important protective role that UNMISS has played.

Madam President, a year after the establishment of the transitional government, and almost 10 years after the creation of South Sudan, we have little applause, unfortunately. We can say it could get worse, but it’s because too often it gets worse. There are a number of systematic flaws and, sadly, the elite does not choose to put people’s interests first. We need an approach that encourages elites to work together for the good of all.

I have decided that the South Sudan representative will not join our meeting again today. In fact, we haven’t seen him here in a year. I understand what he said at our meeting that he doesn’t want to join us because he feels his country is being criticized. Things will get better if the South Sudan leadership does not ignore uncomfortable voices and spend more time listening to others.

Madam President, we cannot continue to drift systematically. Significant progress can be made with the new efforts of all of us, including the government and South Sudan politicians. When we meet again ahead of the 10th anniversary of South Sudan independence, we must seize this opportunity so that we, and more importantly, the people of South Sudan, have something to celebrate.

Thank you, Mr. President.

