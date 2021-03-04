UK renews startup application, revises visa and listing rules





British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak stands with a budget box on the outskirts of Downing Street 11 (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images) UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak promises more support for startups and a visa to attract tech talent Promising to make billions of pounds while introducing reforms. As pension fund capital for innovative companies.

Unveiled as part of Sunak’s annual budget, the plan coincided with the announcement of a government-funded review calling for relaxation of listing rules to attract more technology IPOs and special-purpose acquirers.

The government’s startup support plan includes Future Fund: Breakthrough, an extension of £375 million (approximately $523 million) to the Future Fund launched last year to invest in innovative companies in the life sciences and technology sector. There will also be a £520 million plan called Help To Grow to invest in training and productivity enhancing software for small businesses.

LocalGlobe’s Julia Hawkins said, “The UK has one of the world’s top science bases and has confirmed that during the coronavirus pandemic, tech companies like Vaccitech and Oxford Nanopore are not only creating economic value, but also having serious social implications.” Said. statement. Hawkins, a general partner of early investors, added that the new investments will benefit R&D-intensive sectors such as robotics, quantum computing, autonomy and life sciences.

Sunak also said the government will review government limits on fund fees, allowing pension funds to make higher risk investments. This potentially opens up new sources of funding for startups and venture funds. We also plan to make it easier for tech companies to attract more talent from abroad by introducing “elite points-based” visas that can quickly track people with job offers by March 2022.

The technology IPO and SPAC also received a potential boost with the publication of the UK Listings Review, first initiated by the Finance Minister in November.

Chaired by former EU Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill, the review made some recommendations, many of which were expected. Among them, the listing rules have been changed to allow double-rated stocks that can give the founders more voting rights per share, and the free flow threshold has been set so that the founders can retain more control after liberalizing the rules regarding SPAC listing after listing. I lowered it.

The Hill report’s recommendations on double stocks reflect the content of another independent review released last week, headed by former WorldPay president Ron Kalifa, to encourage similarly more fintech startups to go public in the UK. Suggest to alleviate it.

“This not only gives you more flexibility in accessing the open market, [it] In an email about Sunak’s new budget, Rosh Wijayarathna, Managing Director of London-based Silicon Valley Bank, said in an email about Sunak’s new budget, “By implementing the recommendations given in the final report, the UK can: “A successful innovator produced by the UK and Europe. Take advantage of it.”

