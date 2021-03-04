Corporate tax increase,’second deduction’ announced





“The increased allowance is welcome, but it will add significant complexity to the system as the increased allowance must be taken into account when the asset is sold,” Walker said. “The policy document that provides details for the new regime even says that this action’may have a negative impact on the customer experience’ due to the additional tax management work that must be completed in the event of an asset sale.”

The current 19% corporate tax rate will continue until April 2023, when it is raised to 25%, the winners announced. Companies with a profit of 50,000 or less will continue to pay 19% after April 1, 2023. Companies with profits between 50,000 and 250,000 will pay their taxes at a base 25% tax rate lowered by marginal mitigation that incrementally increases effective corporate tax. rate.

The Small Profit Act was previously applied, but reintroduces the abolished tax rate in 2015, when the main tax rate for corporate tax reached the then-small profit rate of 20%. In 2014, a microprofit rate and marginal relief, which applied to profits of less than 300,000, could be applied to companies with profits less than 1.5 million.

“The reintroduction of the microprofit rate gives a feel of a DJV, but the new microprofit rate is much less favorable than before, so many companies will pay a 25% state tax rate of corporate tax,” Walker said.

In accordance with the current rules, the bank charges an additional 8% on revenue in addition to the normal corporate tax rate. ㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ ㅇㅇㅇ government has added a new 25% tax rate As the 8% surcharge continues to apply, it announced a review of bank surcharges to be implemented this year, saying, “British taxation on banks will make it less competitive and undermine one of its major exports.” Corporate tax is imposed from April 2023. It will be reported again in the fall.

The government also plans to temporarily extend the period during which an entity can carry forward transaction losses from 1 year to 3 years for business accounting periods from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022. .

According to the current regulations, a company with a loss of a transaction during the accounting period can first establish a loss on the profits in the accounting period in which the loss occurred, and then offset the loss on the total profit in the previous 12 months. The trade loss carry-over extends from the current one-year qualification to three years, with the losses carried forward first to the later years.

There is no limit to the enterprise as to the amount of transaction loss that can be reverted to the previous year. However, after carrying over to the previous year, up to 2 million unused losses can be carried over to the previous two years for the profit of the same transaction. This 2m limit applies separately to unused losses for each 12-month period within the extended period. For companies that are group members, a 2m upper limit is applied on a per group basis.

To maintain the current 6% difference between the converted profit tax rate and the main tax rate for corporate tax, the converted profit tax rate will increase from 25% to 31% for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2023.

At the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK was no longer subject to EU directives. One of these guidelines is the interest and loyalty guidelines that eliminate the withholding of interest and royalties on intra-group payments. UK companies no longer benefited from the Directive, but withholding exemptions still apply to UK law, so EU companies benefited from UK withholding exemptions. The bill was announced in the budget that it would be repealed from June 1, 2021, and the withholding tax rates on interest and royalties paid to EU companies are determined in accordance with the terms of the relevant double tax treaty.

The government also announced the locations of the first eight English’freeports’. Once designated tax sites within these free ports are identified, an improved structural and building allowance rate of 10% can be used for new construction and renovation of existing non-residential buildings and buildings. In addition, companies investing in plants and machinery at designated tax sites can use a 100% improved capital deduction.

