



According to government statistics, the UK has recorded another 315 COVID-related deaths and 6,385 cases in the last 24 hours.

This compares to the 343 coronavirus deaths recorded on Tuesday and 6,391 new infections.

It occurs as the number of people who received the first vaccination approaches 21 million.

According to government data up to March 2nd, out of the 21,599,027 jabs offered in the UK so far, 20,703,615 were the first dose, an increase of 224,996 the day before.

About 895,412 people had a second dose, an increase of 51,314 people compared to the figures published the day before.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has pledged to build a “fairer” country in honor of those who died from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rishi Sunak admitted the victim at an unprecedented Downing Street press conference after the 2021 budget and said financial aid would continue even after the COVID-19 restrictions ended.

But he warned that “corrective action” would be needed to tackle the UK’s growing debt, and the government was currently spending £470 billion on aid during the COVID crisis and pledged to borrow at the level last seen in the 1940s.

Earlier, police said they had arrested 84 suspects in raids in China and South Africa and confiscated thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccines.

It comes weeks after Interpol’s head warned that the criminal network would try to make money for global vaccinations.

South African police confiscated in large quantities 400 ampoules and fake 3M branded masks providing 2,400 fake vaccines from Gautengju Spider Stone. They arrested one Zambian citizen and three Chinese suspects.

