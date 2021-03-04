Britain’s new Tory economics are different but insufficient.





In his response to the Covid-19 crisis, Exchequer’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has demonstrated flexibility and practicality. This budget reinforces that impression. But it tells us four more important things. One is that the epidemic will leave a terrible long-term legacy. Another is that Su Nak wants to hold onto the cloak of financial sobriety. The third is that this government is giving up its long-obsessed economic ideas. The last is that the government has no growth strategy. This can be described as an old-fashioned realistic conservatism. Alternative labels can be defeatism.

As expected, despite the success of the vaccine launch, Sunak had to expand expensive economic support. If the government feels obligated to force people to stay home and shut down their businesses, it should compensate them. So, like the self-employed support, the dormancy system will be extended until September. The universal credit rise of £20 per share will also continue for six months. In total, Sunak added an additional £44.3 billion in epidemic-related support to homes, businesses and public services, raising its cost to £340 billion (16% of gross domestic product).

Overall, the plague is one of the most devastating shocks Britain has experienced in peacetime. Human sacrifice is the most tragic. However, the economic cost is also enormous. GDP per capita in 2020 fell 10.4%, the largest in 300 years. The Office for Budget Responsibility also predicts that in 2020-21 net public sector borrowing will be 16.9% of GDP, a level not seen before in peacetime. It is still expected to be 10.3% of GDP in 2021-22.

Unfortunately, despite the slightly better-than-expected outlook for November last year, the economic shock is expected not only to be deep as we knew it, but to last the long term we feared. Hence, the OBR assumes that the epidemic will reduce production by 3% compared to the pre-epidemic route in the medium term. Alas, the epidemic epidemic prediction path was already pretty poor. In summary, after 4% in 2021 and 7.3% in 2022, economic growth is expected to slow to 1.6-1.7% annually.

Permanent loss of production was expected to lead to permanent financial loopholes. However, in one aspect, Sunak remains the Prime Minister of the Conservative Party. He insists on returning to financial sobriety. The measures he proposed are expected to curb the surge caused by the epidemic, with public sector net debt growing below 25% of GDP between 2019-20 and 2023-24. The debt ratio is expected to drop from 110% of GDP in 2023-24 to 104% in 2025-26. The gap between current income and administrative expenditure is also expected to narrow to 2.8% of GDP by 2025-26. At that point, the government will just borrow again for investment.

To achieve this, taxes are expected to reach 35% of GDP in 2025-26, the highest level since the late 1960s when Roy Jenkins was prime minister. Finally, it was after World War II that tax rates were much higher. This is one of the important respects this government really differs from its predecessors. George Osborne achieved nearly all financial consolidation after the financial crisis through spending cuts. This time the tax goes up instead. More surprisingly, it’s not just a tax, it’s a tax on business. The rise in corporate tax headline tax rates from 19% to 25% is a remarkable reversal of Osborne’s cut from 28% to 19%. Even more surprisingly, this is the first hike in headline rates since 1974. These changes are expected to increase £17 billion (approximately 0.6% of GDP), most of the revenue growth planned by Suak. Pursuing integration in this way is a surprising reversal of the general Tori policy.

Politically, this package looks very agile. Lobbying to lower public spending and lower business taxes is currently seldom strong. The question, however, is whether this strategy is sufficient to confront the huge challenges facing Britain after Brexit and after the pandemic. The answer I fear is not.

In the short term, aside from the support package itself, the main stimulus for recovery is a two-year temporary 130% “invitation” on capital expenditures. At best, there will be investments going on. Worse still, in the long run, OBR says, “A rise in corporate tax rates will increase the cost of capital, lowering the desired capital and business investments in the medium term.” A better way would have been to permanently increase the tax rate and capital allowance. But it would not have been able to generate the income the prime minister was seeking.

There are clear doubts whether the recovery will be strong enough for OBR to reduce long-term scarring than is currently expected. But even more important is where the future growth comes from. There are several gestures in the “level up” direction. However, none of them seem big enough to change the overall picture of a country with a large gap in local productivity, low productivity performance and low permeability. British Infrastructure Bank with a capital of £12 billion won’t be much. Where are your investment ambitions? Where is the Environmental Policy Plan? Where is the discussion of carbon prices on that matter?

There is no long-term vision needed for a country facing an uncertain future after a massive response to the epidemic. If one big innovation is a big tax unexpectedly levied on businesses, what are your plans for economic growth? These are not old conservatives. However, these new ones lack bold ideas.

