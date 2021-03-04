UK’s Largest Bank Joins Low Deposit Mortgage Guarantee





The five largest banks in the UK have agreed to support a new government initiative aimed at helping first-time home buyers by providing mortgages to people with small deposits.

Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Santander, HSBC and Barclays will lend up to 95% of property value starting next month, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it will address “a significant barrier for people to climb the housing ladder”.

The banks cut their low-deposit loans when the coronavirus hit, and there were concerns that the recession and falling home prices could lead to increased defaults or trapped borrowers in negative capital. Barclays is currently the only large bank lending to borrowers with 5% deposits.

The government will encourage lending under a low-deposit scheme confirmed by Sunak in Wednesday’s budget by providing guarantees to partially protect banks from potential losses.

Mortgage experts said the initiative has the potential to help some first-time buyers, especially outside London and southeastern England, but said the scale of the impact will depend on how the bank delivers on its promises.

Lloyd Cochrane, head of mortgage at NatWest, said, “It will help a segment of the market that has felt that homeownership has been impossible in recent months.” However, NatWest and Lloyds said it was too early to provide details on potential loan quotas or interest rates.

Hina Budhia, a partner at Knight Frank Finance, a mortgage broker, said: [banks] They are saying they will join. . . But how attractive is the question to the buyer? Would it be better to simply get help from the family or wait for a higher deposit?”

On average, borrowers with 5% deposits are billed more than 1/3 more than borrowers with 15% deposits. The average interest rate for a 95% loan value mortgage reached its highest level in 5 years in November and has declined only slightly since then.

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his mortgage guarantee plan in October ahead of the Conservative party meeting, many bankers reacted cautiously, highlighting the need for rigorous economic checks.

Critics also said the policy would support demand without addressing the long-standing supply shortage in the UK housing market. Keir Starmer, head of the Labor Party, called it “a housing bubble. . . It raised prices and made it harder to own a home.”

Regulatory restrictions will also limit the total number of buyers who can use this scheme. Banks can only make a limited number of loans worth more than 4.5 times the borrower’s annual income, and some lenders, such as Barclays, are already close to their maximum.

As a result, Richard Donnell, Research Director at Zoopla, said, “This plan will have less impact on buyers in southern England, where high home prices are a major barrier.”

This scheme is primarily designed to help first-time buyers, but it can also be used by existing homeowners. It can be applied to purchases worth up to £600,000 and can be used until the end of 2022.

Sunak said other lenders, including Virgin Money, will be involved in the “just right” initiative to launch next month. Professional mortgage lenders such as Vida said they plan to develop products that fit this scheme, targeting self-employed people and others who may have trouble borrowing from expensive banks.

