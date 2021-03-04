



The UK government has announced plans for one of Europe’s largest green bond issuance programs, expanding public lending beyond investors’ expectations to qualify as a sustainable financial center and fund the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. I did.

The agency responsible for issuing British government bonds said it would sell at least £15 billion worth of green bonds this year. The Debt Management Office said it will issue two first “green molar teeth” in 2021 and the first in the summer.

However, green bonds will only generate a small fraction of government debt. After the government’s budget announcement was over, the DMO said it plans to hit the market at £296 billion in the coming fiscal year, the second highest record after last year when the government issued £480 billion.

The planned gold leaf supply was more than expected by the banks acting as major dealers in the wholesale gold leaf market. According to a survey conducted by Reuters, the bank’s expectation is about £250 billion.

Reflecting the sale of UK government debt, the benchmark 10-year gold-plated yield rose to 0.79% on Wednesday afternoon. Richard McGuire, director of interest rate strategy at Rabobank, points out that UK bonds perform worse than other haven debts. “Gilts are under additional pressure in the aftermath of the budget.

In his budget speech to the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged the streak of higher government debt returns in recent weeks. “As we have seen in the market over the past few weeks, Treasury yields can rise dramatically,” Sunak said. “Our borrowing costs are cheap now, but interest rates and inflation may not remain low forever.”

Prior to this year’s COP26 Climate Conference, the Prime Minister first created a green gold leaf plan in November with his ambition to make London a green finance hub. The funds raised will help raise £12 billion in green projects such as wind and hydrogen power investments proposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year in the 10-point climate plan. Climate advocates say Johnson’s plan is not ambitious enough, pointing out that France and Germany have put in more money.

The size of the green bond offering planned for the first year of the program in the UK is greater than the €11.3 billion issued by Germany issued in the first year of 2020. The UK is a relatively latecomer to green bond markets compared to other European governments. Poland first issued such bonds in 2016, and France debuted in 2017. UniCredit estimates that the European government will offer between 40 billion and 45 billion euros in new green bonds this year.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, the global market for green bonds grew to $270 billion in 2020. Mitch Reznick, head of Sustainable Fixed Income at Federated Hermes, said the green cubs are likely to meet strong demand. He added that the bond launch schedule is “ambitious but viable” because the UK government has not yet created a green bond framework (a set of guidelines governing how funds are used and how to report environmental impacts).

The Treasury Department announced on Sunday that it will launch the first state-owned green savings bonds to give retail investors the opportunity to buy green debt through the government-funded savings plan, National Savings & Investments.

