Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States is on track to have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May.

Biden called the announcement that Merck and Co Inc would help manufacture Johnson & Johnsons single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in partnership, an example of good corporate citizenship.

As soon as we learned that Johnson and Johnson was behind in manufacturing milestones and efforts, we took action to make sure we can speed that up and partner them with one of the world’s largest manufacturers, Psaki said. during a White House briefing.

Biden also added that he would like to see enough vaccines for every teacher to be vaccinated by the end of March.

Psaki said the US government will invoke the Defense Production Act to equip Mercks’ factories so they can produce the J&J vaccine.

Biden announced the partnership in a speech on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 510,000 lives across the country.

The announcement comes as the White House seeks to speed up production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials said J&J was facing unexpected production issues with its vaccine and only produced 3.9 million doses before receiving its emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

The first doses of US J&J vaccine shipped on Sunday evening

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also announced on Tuesday that the federal government is increasing the state vaccine supply next week to 15.2 million doses per week, down from 14.5 million previously. States will also receive 2.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine this week.

Under its contract, J&J was expected to deliver 12 million doses by the end of February, but had less than 4 million ready to ship when the vaccine was cleared on Saturday.

It hopes to be able to deliver an additional 16 million doses by the end of the month, still well below its previous commitments, but will not ship any next week. The company said it would be able to deliver the 100 million full doses it had agreed to provide within the initial mid-year deadline.

Faced with questions about the company’s delay on the delivery schedule, J&J Vice President Richard Nettles told lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week that the company faced significant challenges due to its very complex manufacturing process.

Tampa doctor talks to FDA about Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The J & Js vaccine substance is manufactured in the United States at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions Inc, as well as at facilities in the Netherlands and India.

There are two US factories operated by Catalent and Grand River Asceptic Manufacturing where the vaccine is finished and bottled. The company also has partners with fill-finish capacities in Spain, Italy, India and South Africa.

Mercks’ collaboration with J&J comes after Merck abandoned development of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidates in January. The company said last month it was in talks with governments and businesses to potentially help manufacture COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved.

Merck will dedicate two US facilities to the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine, according to the Washington Post report.

Merck remains firm in its commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic, the company said.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McKesson Corporation, the U.S. government partner for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, began shipping the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine to the states on Monday from its plant in Kentucky.

McKesson has four facilities that will be specifically dedicated to the distribution of the J & Js vaccine.

So far, Johnson & Johnsons Shot is the only single-dose coronavirus vaccine available in the U.S. It also does not require the ultra-cold storage previously needed for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, said managers, which facilitates storage and distribution.

The vaccine would be well suited for elderly people confined to home, the homeless and others who would have difficulty making it to an appointment for a second dose.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Reuters reporting Manas Mishra, Michael Erman and Nandita Bose with AP Zeke Miller.

