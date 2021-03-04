Privacy activists accumulate in EU-UK data flow transactions-POLITICO





In Brussels’ preliminary data flow with the UK, the ink is barely dry, but activists are already urging officials to pull out Tipp-Ex.

The UK’s non-profit Open Rights Group today filed with the European Commission and Block’s Data Protection Regulatory Authority to require stricter privacy standards for immigrants under the UK’s privacy framework before the data flow transaction is complete. .

ORG’s Matthew Rice has always worried that immigration waiver is a blunt tool. He mentioned an amendment to the UK data protection law that waives the right to certain cases involving immigrant data.

“We are raising these issues with the European Commission and the European Commission on Data Protection to demand the removal of the exemption, or at least provide a clear amendment that needs to be amended,” Rice said.

In mid-February, the European Commission made preliminary approval of the UK’s data protection standards. Approvals now need to be scrutinized by data protection regulators in Europe and must be approved by national capitals before cross-channel data flow is guaranteed. (The warranty lasts for 4 years and you will have to repeat this process.)

According to an ORG survey surveyed by POLITICO, the UK government used immigration waivers to decline data access requests 7 out of 10 in 2020. The non-profit organization has also confirmed that the number of appeals for the use of exemptions is as follows: Small compared to the number of data requests made, it has been challenged three times in the past two years compared to 20,000 requests in 2020 alone.

In the case of Rice, the large difference between the number of appeals and the number of requests suggests that the exemption is “used without adequate safeguards,” the same as notifying individuals. “Compared to the petty appeal, we have to investigate a large number of applications,” he said.

British scholars published a paper today criticizing the deal as a sign that European Union executives will have a hard time convincing skeptics that it was right to give a green light to the UK’s data system.

In a blog post on Wednesday, scholars Ian Brown and Douwe Korff said that the adequacy decision could make the UK a “data protection evasion haven” and serve as a funnel for EU data to be transferred to countries with lower standards.

The opinion of the UK Secretary of State for Digital Oliver Dowden, published earlier this week in the Financial Times, would have helped little to address these concerns.

The UK can now be “more agile” than the EU when it comes to signing international data contracts and “can take advantage of the billions of pounds of opportunity to promote trade in areas where physical distance is not an issue,” he said.

A blog post from the academic community said, “It would be a serious mistake for EU member states to approve this decision by allowing the free transfer of personal data from European Economic Area countries to the UK.”

