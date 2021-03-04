Human trafficking investigation underway after semiconductor hit SUV carrying 25 people, killing 13





IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) Authorities are investigating whether human trafficking was involved in Tuesday morning’s collision that killed at least 13 people after a semi-trailer crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a southern California highway near the US-Mexico border.

US Immigration and Customs Police said Tuesday evening that officers from its Homeland Security Investigation Unit “have opened an investigation into human trafficking (into Tuesday’s crash).” The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

The Mexican government said 10 of the dead were Mexican citizens and the nationality of the other three dead was undetermined.

California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said 12 people died at the scene just outside Holtville, Calif., About 11 miles north of the US-Mexico border. Another person died after arriving at the hospital. Hospital officials earlier reported that 15 people were killed in the crash and more people were inside the SUV.

It was a pretty chaotic scene, said Watson, who also described it as a very sad situation.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said the SUV was a 1997 Ford expedition that could generally accommodate eight to nine people legally. He said the SUV stopped at an intersection and then rolled directly into the path of the big rig just after 6 a.m. PST. The gravel-filled semi-trailer struck the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed out of the road.

The 22-year-old Ford Expedition driver was from Mexicali, Mexico and was killed. The 69-year-old driver of the big rig, from nearby El Centro, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The accident happened at an intersection just outside the farming community of Holtville, which calls itself the carrot capital of the world.

Authorities said the trailer truck and its two empty containers were heading north on State Highway 115 when the SUV pulled up in front of it from Norrish Road. It is not clear if the SUV had a stop sign or if it stopped before entering the freeway. It is not yet known how fast the semi-trailer was traveling.

The seats on the 1997 Ford Expedition have been removed, with the exception of the driver and right front passenger, Watson said. Several people were thrown from the vehicle, according to CHP. The ages of the victims ranged from 16 to 55 years old.

Watson described a gruesome scene outside Holtville, a rural town about 11 miles north of the border with farms that grow vegetables and alfalfa for livestock feed. Officers arrived and discovered that some people had been thrown from the SUV onto the ground. Some of the passengers had withdrawn from the wreckage and others who had been injured were walking around.

Several SUV passengers were airlifted or sent to hospitals for injuries including fractures and head trauma. Four were airlifted to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where three were in intensive care, spokesman Todd Burke said.

A 1997 Ford Expedition can carry a maximum payload of 2,000 pounds. If there were 25 people inside it would exceed the payload limit, taxing the brakes and making it more difficult to steer, said Frank Borris, former head of the Defect Investigation Bureau of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations in the United States.

You’re going to have extended stopping distances, delayed reactions to steering commands, and a potential overreaction to any kind of high-speed lane change, said Borris, who now runs a safety consulting firm.

SUVs of this age tended to be very heavy even without having a lot of weight, Borris said.

With all that payload above the vehicle’s center of gravity, it’s going to make it even more unstable, he said.

Macario Mora, a spokesperson for customs and border protection in Yuma and El Centro, said border patrol assisted other law enforcement in the crash. He said the immigration status of those aboard the vehicle was unknown and under investigation.

It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don’t know who they were, Mora said. Maybe they were just farm workers.

A harvest is underway in the region of most of the winter lettuce and other leafy vegetables consumed in the United States.

Holtville and Imperial County Fire Department officials and the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area could not be reached immediately.

The area is approximately two hours east of San Diego. Imperial County is the least populated county in California, with 180,000 residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

