Stellantis awaits UK support for Vauxhall plant





Stellaantis’ investment in the Vauxhall plant in the port of Ellesmere, UK, depends on the support of the British government, CEO Carlos Tavares said in an interview with a French newspaper.

Stellantis is currently considering whether to focus the site on electromobility, but these investments may not be suitable for business, Tavares said.

Tavares said Wednesday that Les Echos said, “In addition to the investments already planned for continental Europe, this type of investment has no industrial significance because there is enough capacity elsewhere.”

“If we do that, we’ll have to get support from local authorities. This support should be specific, binding and not just a means of communication,” he said.

Stellantis is considering retrofitting the plant for full electric vehicle production, but is seeking financial incentives and promises for a post-Brexit deal for auto parts, Bloomberg reported last week.

Tavares said in an earnings announcement Wednesday that Stellantis was ready to strengthen the plant with new investments, but the November announcement that the British government would ban combustion engine vehicles from 2030 would require the company to abandon the project assigned to the plant.

“After the brutal announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, we immediately stopped making decisions on the project,” Tavares said. “We will not invest in the UK market in products that will be banned from 2030,” he said.

“We are talking with the British government, and they are cooperative, productive and open, but this is a business,” Tavares said. Stellantis would not invest “if there is no economic sense”

Ellesmere Port emerged as an early test case for UK car manufacturing prospects after a trade agreement between the UK and the EU was signed in December.

Tavares’ remarks on whether the company will renovate a site near Liverpool or phase out production underscores the pressure the Johnson government has to sign contracts to protect the plant and avoid damage after Brexit manufacturing.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.

