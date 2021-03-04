UK Extends Film & TV Production Resumption Insurance System Until December 2021 | news





Britain’s plans to resume film and television production were extended to December as part of a recent budget announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced today.

Scheduled to end in April, the plan has provided Covid insurance for film and TV productions since its October 2020 release.

With a 500 million fund, it has accepted 160 eligible productions to date, and has saved 20,000 jobs according to the government.

The government has also added 300 million to the Cultural Restoration Fund as part of a total of 2.6 billion Covid-19 funds from the digital, cultural, media and sports departments in 2020-2021.

The government expects to reduce it to 1 billion in 2021-2022.

The budget also extended the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (also known as furlough), shifting the end date from April to September 2021, which pays 80% of employee wages during periods of inability to work due to the epidemic.

As an additional change, tax returns for 2018-2020 are now subject to the self-employment income support scheme, which is covered from February to April.

Self-employed workers who meet the criteria can claim 80% of their monthly average earnings (up to 2,500 pieces). According to the government, the extension of the scheme will include an additional 600,000 people who are not eligible for the first three subsidies.

Need further assistance

The British Film Institute was responsible for the 30m pod of independent cinemas provided by DCMS and by the end of December provided 16m of grants to 202 cinemas.

BFI CEO Ben Roberts welcomes government support today by providing additional funding through the Cultural Restoration Fund available to independent cinemas and extending the Restart Scheme for film and TV production through the end of December. The government’s film and TV production restart plan has already supported more than 200 productions to support backup and execution, creating more than 24,000 jobs and helping the industry increase its spending by 1.19 billion at the end of last year. The new flexi-job apprenticeship will provide a next-generation route to a thriving industry such as the screen industry.

There is also pressure for additional government assistance.

As art won’t resume overnight, we welcome the government to listen to the union’s request to extend the union plan, but it opens the door for further expansions to sectors particularly hit hard, such as theaters, live events and cinemas. It should be put, said Philippa Childs. , Head of the art trade union Bectu.

After ignoring requests to close the plan gap from Bectu and others for a year, the Prime Minister finally showed some flexibility to SEISS’ new starter, Childs continued. I beg you to revisit the big gaps left in that plan and finally end the exclusion and misery of thousands of freelancers in the arts and entertainment industry.

Mike Clancy, secretary-general of the Bectus monounion Prospect, said the superintendent had closed a hole in his support package, while others were wide open.

Hundreds of thousands of self-employed and freelance workers will be denied the support they need to bridge the gap for economic resumption, Clancy said. This will be a serious blow to recovery and a potentially devastating blow to the future of self-employment in the UK.

Caroline Norbury, CEO of the Creative Industries Federation, said that our 161 billion divisions are driving innovation and the future of the UK in the months and years to come.

However, she explained that there is a lack of support for insurance plans for live events, saying that there are still thousands of people in our sector who are still bridging the gap. More than just applying, urgent structural changes are needed to ensure that freelancers have every opportunity to become an integral part of their future workforce.

