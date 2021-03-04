U.S. lawmakers in Virginia and North Carolina react to passage of sweeping voting rights bill





WASHINGTON House Democrats (AP / WAVY) on Wednesday night approved voting and ethics legislation over the unanimous Republican opposition, advancing in the Senate what would be the biggest overhaul of US electoral law in at least a generation.

The bill was approved by a vote close to line 220-210.

It would limit partisan gerrymandering from congressional districts, remove barriers to voting, and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously fund political causes.

Here are the reactions of US lawmakers in Virginia and North Carolina to the passage of the bill.

Congressman Elaine Luria (D-Va.)

Keeping taxpayer dollars out of political campaigns was an important clarification as I sought to improve this legislation, Congresswoman Luria said. The People’s Law will strengthen our democratic institutions by improving access to the ballot box, securing our elections and bringing the necessary transparency to our campaign finance system. I believe this bill will help make a difference as usual in Washington by strengthening ethics laws and increasing federal oversight.

Congressman Rob Wittman (R-Va.)

HR 1 is a major government takeover that further weakens the integrity and security of our electoral system. It imposes unconstitutional changes, overturning the long history of state and local control over the electoral process, and instead creates a federally mandated process. HR 1 requires states to accept ballot collection, weakening voter identification requirements, unrestricted absentee voting without sufficient identification requirements, and automatic pre-registration of 16 and 17 year olds to vote . Overseeing these highly controversial new arrangements would be a newly partisan FEC, headed by a commissioner who some already call the Speech Czar, empowered to decide which campaign speech is acceptable and what is not.

In addition to this blatant assault on the Constitution, the very politicians who voted in favor of HR 1 would use this bill to flood their campaign accounts with federal dollars. By voting in favor of HR 1, the majority clarified their priorities: they would rather fund their own re-election campaigns than come to the aid of families and businesses suffering from the economic devastation caused by COVID-19. As if that weren’t insulting enough, this vote immediately follows a hyper-partisan relief package in which – nearly $ 2 trillion packages – 91% were diverted from COVID-19 relief to Democratic priorities , including plans for President Pelosi and Chief Schumer.

We must have confidence in the electoral process and continue to take steps to ensure fair and free elections. Sadly, HR 1 is yet another government overthrow by Democrats in Congress. Despite its name, this bill is not for the people, but for politicians. I am proud to have supported the residents of the First Congressional District of Virginias against HR 1.

Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va.)

All Americans should have an equal voice in our democracy, regardless of who they are, where they come from or what their money is. Virginia has implemented many of the reforms in this package already and they have all been very successful in ensuring that Virginians can safely exercise their right to vote in the 2020 election. The For The People Act strengthens our democracy for future generations by protecting elections from foreign interference, ending partisan gerrymandering, expanding automatic voter registration and same-day registration, and giving small donors matching funds paid by local governments. offenders, not by taxpayers. This bill will end the post-Citizens United era of black money in our politics and restore power to the people. I urge the Senate to pass this bill and send it to the Speakers’ Office as soon as possible.

Congressman GK Butterfield (DN.C.)

Today, I voted in favor of adopting the most transformative and comprehensive set of pro-democracy reforms in a generation. HR 1 is keeping its promise to bring America back to a government of, by and for the people.

I am proud that my amendment was included in the bill. Beginning in 2030, my amendment will require states to submit their redistribution plans to the Department of Justice for review to determine whether the map protects the ability of minority communities to elect the candidates they want and protects against dilution. votes.

HR 1 will protect the right to vote, guarantee the integrity of our elections and hold elected officials accountable. This historic reform effort will end decades of dysfunction in Washington and restore power to the American people.

