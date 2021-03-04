Expansion of UK-wide aid plan increases 410 million budget for Northern Ireland





Northern Ireland people and businesses benefiting from an extension of the Covid-19 support plan. The Superintendent has announced $410 million in additional funding for Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is exempt from corporate tax for 2020-21 years.

Millions of families and businesses across Northern Ireland will continue to receive support from the UK government with a budget that fits the moment, the Superintendent said today.

Speaking today in the House of Representatives, Rishi Sunak created a three-part plan to protect jobs and livelihoods through the next phase of the crisis, begin work on building the economy of the future, and begin repairing public finances on our way. To recovery.

As part of the UK government’s next step in the job plan, he announced that the dormancy and self-employment assistance system would be extended by the end of September, with a one-time 500 payment for eligible work tax creditors and Covid-19. Exemption from relevant income tax on employees.

The Superintendent has also extended VAT relief for the tourism and hospitality sector and provided 410 million assistance to Northern Ireland with additional funding to Northern Ireland management through the Barnett formula.

Exchequer Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Since the epidemic began, the British government has supported jobs and businesses across Northern Ireland, and this budget continues to carry on job planning through the next phase of recovery.

It’s also a budget to invest millions of pounds in Northern Ireland to fuel economic growth and help us recover from this epidemic together.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said:

Today’s budget highlights the British government’s commitment to Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth.

Decisions to extend dormancy, support self-employment and business, increase universal credit, and cut hospitality and tourism VAT reaffirm these commitments and give people and businesses the certainty they need to plan for the future.

Today’s budget announced an extension of an additional 410 million to the Northern Ireland Administration, 11 million to the Community Renewal Fund, and an extension of the Government 4.8 billion Level-Up Fund to cover the UK as a whole.

The government will continue to invest in the future of Northern Ireland to build a better life together across the country and continue to protect and support businesses and livelihoods.

The Superintendent has also made it clear that today’s budget will start working on building our future economy.

The budget also provides targeted support for Northern Ireland, including exempting the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) Northern Ireland’s largest landlord from corporate taxes, which could save NIHE’s corporate tax millions of dollars.

Almost half of the 400 million Northern Ireland New Deal packages announced in December 2020 were allocated to four areas based on business case. These include: A new system for supermarkets and small traders to manage new trades; Improving the resilience of the pharmaceutical supply chain Promoting Northern Ireland’s products and services abroad; We support technology development.

To protect jobs, increase productivity and keep Northern Ireland competitive, the Superintendent has made local investments directly in towns and communities across the UK to improve town centers, downtowns, local transport and cultural assets through the 4.8 billion Leveling Up Fund. Explained. Community-owned funds and community renewal funds.

Fuel tariffs will also be frozen for 11 consecutive years, while liquor tariffs will be frozen for the third time in 20 years, saving drinkers 1.7 billion over the next few years. This means that spirits obligations have been frozen for 4 consecutive years, making it 30p cheaper than typical Irish whiskey.

As part of its goal to keep the UK a premier destination for trade and investment, the government will continue to work constructively with the Northern Ireland administration to establish one or more Freeports in Northern Ireland to drive new investments to revive the community. is.

Companies in Northern Ireland will also benefit from initiatives across the UK to invest in the future of their businesses, from start-up to expansion.

New Help to Grow initiatives providing digital and administrative support to up to 130,000 companies across the UK and 375 million Future Funds across the UK: Breakthrough are highly innovative, such as companies working in life sciences, quantum computing or cleaning. Will support businesses. It is aiming for a financing of at least $20 million.

Plans to ensure that the UK remains a major destination for talent and investment will lead to a reform of the immigration system that will help aspiring UK companies attract the brightest and best international talent and the launch of the world’s first green savings bonds for retail investors. Will. It helps the country transition to net zero.

In good news for sports fans, the Prime Minister announced $2.8 million to support UK and Ireland’s 2030 World Cup bids, and 25 million investments in grassroots sports, sufficient for 700 new stadiums across the UK.

The Covid-19 support provided so far in Northern Ireland includes: Nearly 250,000 jobs in Northern Ireland protected by CJRS 200,000 people in Northern Ireland have billed through SEISS. Serving more than 1.6 billion units to over 39,000 companies in Northern Ireland through BBLS and CBILS

