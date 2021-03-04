Inventive COVID-19 Mask Designs Come From American Universities





Innovators on U.S. campuses are fighting COVID-19 by creating masks that detect and protect against the virus that causes it as well as making it easier to breathe through masks and testing.

Color-changing coronavirus sensors

Researchers at the University of California at San Diego have developed sensors that can be placed on any mask to determine if the wearer has been exposed to the coronavirus. The sensor changes color when the virus is detected in the breath or saliva.

As convenient as home pregnancy tests, the sensors provide fast, affordable and easy-to-read results.

In many ways, masks are the perfect wearable sensor for our current world, said Jesse Jokerst, professor of nanotechnology at UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and principal investigator of the project. We took what many people were already wearing and reused them, so we could quickly and easily identify new infections and protect vulnerable communities.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego have created a color-changing test strip that attaches to a mask and detects SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the breath or a user’s saliva. (UCSD)

The sensor is not meant to replace a COVID-19 test but rather as a warning to see a doctor if the virus is detected. Jokerst compared it to a smoke alarm.

The US National Institutes of Health provided $ 1.3 million for the UC San Diego project. The research team will partner with a manufacturer to produce the sensors for people living in high-risk environments. The sensors will be inexpensive to allow for daily testing.

Easier breathing

A team of Arizona State University students designed a mask that protects against the virus while allowing easier breathing.

The ASU team, made up of undergraduate and graduate students, interviewed people reluctant to wear masks. Many said the masks were difficult to breathe, especially during exercise.

FloeMask is designed to promote an anti-fog and refreshing mask experience which could reduce the discomfort when wearing a mask. (ASU Brightness Lab)

Since many people breathe primarily through the nose, the team designed a mask with separate chambers for the air exhaled through the nose and mouth.

The ASU Teams Mask won $ 500,000 in a competition run by XPrize, a non-profit organization that sponsors competitions to solve global challenges.

It was not about money or even recognition for this team, said Nikhil Dave, ASU team leader. It was about doing what we can to have an impact on our communities and to resolve pressing challenges as they arise.

Tests and more tests

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Illinois have developed a low-cost saliva test for COVID-19 that provides results in less than 24 hours. The University of Arizona faculty has developed maximum using wastewater, while students on the same campus have developed an anonymous COVID-19exposure mobile app to track the spread.

Other innovators across the United States are also fighting the spread of COVID-19 using methods ranging from intelligent antibodies to collama.

