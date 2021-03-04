Ryanair Boss, British Government Air Assistance’PR Stunt’ | Ryan Air





Michael OLeary explained that the British government’s support for the aviation industry during the pandemic was worth lamenting. Aviation leaders called for new help and warned of a long recovery ahead.

Chief Executive Ryanair said it will cut rates this summer to increase demand and expect up to 70% of the normal passenger count starting in July. OLeary said the vaccine would make travel possible, but added that restrictions on border control are geeks. He explained that the hotel quarantine was completely non-police, saying the airline had never seen medical evidence to support it.

[It] In an interview with lawmakers at the Transportation Choice Committee on Wednesday, OLeary said it was a PR stunt, messed up, inefficient, and does nothing to stop the Covid virus.

He said he was not a big advocate of the vaccine passport principle, fearing the delay of international agreements in the summer, but said passengers must upload proofs that they have undergone a vaccine or PCR test for travel.

Meanwhile, OLeary said civil aviation authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against Ryan Air, who transported Italian and German passengers to the UK using a valid pre-departure PCR test certificate written in a national language other than English, French or Spanish.

He said: It’s an unsubscribed regulation designed to make it look like health officials have done something. In reality, it’s completely pointless.

OLeary said it would be stupid to not recognize government support for its employees through an ad hoc plan. The airline added that pilots and flight attendants cannot afford to pay at normal levels. However, he criticized the government, saying he lamented the ministers for providing other assistance.

When asked about 600 million UK loans to Irish airline Ryanair, OLeary said: We are one of the biggest investors in British Airways, UK Airports and UK jobs. He said that the money would be repaid in the next 12 months: it was very grateful, but it is a loan and we are paying interest on it and it will be repaid, he added.

OLeary said the impact of the pandemic was devastating to the industry, with Ryanair seeing about 2 billion (1.7 billion) fluctuations in profit and loss a year and not expecting it to cease even before 2022.

The best Ryanair could expect was 60-70% of normal traffic during high summer season. He added: We will lower prices and lower prices over the next 6 to 12 months so people can fly again.

While OLeary again called for reform of airline passenger obligations, the airport asked for more help with business fares. Although some large retailers were reimbursed, full fare discounts were offered in some sectors where the airport was limited to 8m.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, told the commission that the fare cut would only compensate for losses of about 13 days for British airports with high operational and security costs. If there are no revenues and few passengers, she said, there are huge costs that no business can afford to be in a non-sustainable location.

Tim Hawkins, chief executive of MAG, the UK’s largest airport operator, said aviation was the hardest hit in any UK industry, according to data from the National Statistical Office. It took longer to recover, but little helped, he said. Business rates, which are sectoral support, only offer half of our responsibilities in Manchester and Stansted and have been in November since we closed. It is very difficult to harmonize with the support given to other sectors.

He said the government’s Global Travel Task Force, which held its first meeting this week to prepare for possible overseas leisure travel from May 17, is only a plan of the plan.

Aviation Secretary Robert Court defended the task force, saying he wanted the government to get certainty as soon as possible, but he couldn’t tell family or individuals what to do in the summer.

There are factors that assess the risk that people have to offer their own options, he said, clarifying the terms of booking and what insurance means.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email.

Meanwhile, the Welsh government has announced that it will pump more than 80 million to Cardiff Airport, struggling to survive the epidemic.

Government-owned airports suffered the most with 88% traffic reduction. The government will provide a subsidy of 42.6m and write off an additional 42.6m owed.

Waless Transportation and Economy Minister Ken Skates said the airport is at risk of going bankrupt without help and the state is at risk of losing all investments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos