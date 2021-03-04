



The U.S. House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act for the second time on Wednesday, the most ambitious police reform effort in decades.

The sweeping legislation would ban strangling and qualified immunity for law enforcement and create national standards for policing with the aim of strengthening accountability. Nine months after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by Minneapolis police, lawmakers voted to approve the reform bill that bears his name 220-212, in the party sense. However, the only Republican who voted for said he had done so in error and changed the official record to reflect his opposition.

The House passed a version of the bill last year, but the Republican-controlled Senate never took it up. This time around, the Democrats have the support of the White House and a slight advantage in the Senate. But they will have to convince at least 10 Republican senators to overcome a filibuster and pass the measure which is unlikely.

The bill includes bans on so-called qualified immunity, which protects law enforcement from certain prosecution, and is one of the key provisions that will likely need to be negotiated in any compromise with Republican senators.

Police unions and other law enforcement groups have argued that without these legal protections, fear of prosecution would prevent people from becoming police, even though the measure allows such prosecutions only against law enforcement agencies, rather than against all public sector employees.

California MP Karen Bass, who drafted the bill, called provisions limiting qualified immunity and relaxing prosecution standards as the only measures that hold police accountable, which will actually reduce the number of times that we will see people killed on videotape.

She also acknowledged the challenges Democrats faced last November, and could possibly revisit them, when Donald Trump’s former re-election campaign and other prominent Republicans hit the airwaves with images of cities in fire across the country.

But Bass said these attacks, like much of the opposition to the bill, are racism-based, sparking fears about how creepy black people will attack you if you try to contain the police.

It’s as old as apple pie in our history, she says. So don’t you act because of it?

Still, she admitted changes are likely to occur if the measure is to win the minimum 60 votes she will need to advance in the Senate, which is now split 50-50. Bass said she had been in contact with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the chamber, and that she was confident he would help support the GOP.

Scott said this week that the sticking points in the laws are qualified immunity and prosecution standards and that in both areas we need to protect individual officers.

That’s a red line for me, Scott said, hopefully adding to come up with something that actually works.

