US refused to prosecute Trump’s transportation chief after Inspector General’s review





by: David Shepardson / Reuters, Tiffany Hudson

Posted: March 3, 2021 / 07:09 PM CST / Updated: March 4, 2021 / 09:02 AM CST

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – FEBRUARY 28: Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the Conservative Union of America on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) The U.S. Department of Justice refused to prosecute then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after the Inspector General’s office referred allegations of potential misuse of office for review, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The report included allegations that Chao instructed staff to search for or purchase personal items for her online using her personal credit card.

The Inspector General’s report examined several different ethical concerns, including his use of federal grants to benefit Kentucky, actions related to businesses owned by his family, and misuse of the position.

Although the Inspector General could not find enough to warrant investigations into her use of federal grants or a potential financial gain from a specific materials company she invested in, they opened an official investigation in 2019. on his misuse of the post of transport secretary.

The report lists four main areas in which the Inspector General’s office has found areas of ethical concern:

instruct OST policy makers to contact the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding the status of a work permit application submitted by an international student studying at an American university who was a recipient of the philanthropy of the Chao family, including family members and personal events planned by secretaries, but subsequently canceled, travel to China in November 2017 to provide DOT public affairs and media support to secretary’s father using resources DOT and OST staff time for secretary duties which appear to be of a personal nature

In December, the Inspector General’s office forwarded its findings to the District of Columbia’s United States Attorney General’s Office for Criminal Prosecutions, which declined to open a criminal investigation.

The inspector general’s report added that prosecutors said “there may be ethical and / or administrative issues to be resolved, but there is no prediction to open a criminal investigation.

Chao could not be reached immediately for comment.

Read the full report below

This story is developing. Check back for updates

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos