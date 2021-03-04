Gender and Racial Bias Restrict U.S. Economy, Costing $ 2.6 Trillion: Bank of America





Had the United States worked to close the gender and race gaps in the 1990s, it would have generated nearly $ 70 trillion in cumulative earnings by 2019, according to a new report from Bank of America Global Research.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused upheaval in almost every corner of the United States, but it could also be the catalyst that would give the nation another chance to do things right when it comes to racial and gender equality. Do not close the inequality gap and the lack of [diversity and inclusion] at an economical price, analysts at the Bank of America wrote.

The country’s racial wealth gap has nearly tripled from $ 84,400 in 1984 to $ 245,000 in 2013, according to the report, which focuses on diversity and inclusion. (The median wealth of black families is $ 24,100, or about one-eighth that of white families at $ 189,100, according to a recent study by LendingTree, which draws on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2020 report of the ‘Economic Policy Institute and various Federal Reserve Reports.)

Credit: Bank of America

[Read more: S&P 500 companies with more gender diversity on boards see 15% higher ROE: BofA]

Only three black male executives head America’s Fortune 500 companies: TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson (who is retiring this month), Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier (who is retiring as CEO on June 30, but continues as executive chairman), and Lowes CEO Marvin. Ellison. Stakeholders, management and businesses need to … do better, BofA analysts wrote.

Gender and Racial Bias Limit the U.S. Economy

Gender and racial biases, a key factor in these disparities, both in education and employment, constrain the US economy. The inability to hire and promote skilled women and workers of diverse racial backgrounds prevents the labor market from reaching its full potential, according to the BofA report.

Getty Images

Since the 2000s, men have enjoyed greater employment gains than women. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that, on average, the employment-to-population ratio of prime-age men (25 to 54) was 14 percentage points higher than that of women. Broken down by race, black workers face an employment population ratio that is about 7 percentage points lower than their prime-age white counterparts. (The employment-to-population ratio is a measure of the number of people employed relative to the total working-age population of that group.)

The story continues

[Read more: Continued racial inequality could cost the US economy more than $1 trillion over the next decade: BofA]

Closing the gender employment gap would provide an additional $ 600 billion in labor compensation per year (or 3% of GDP), while closing the racial gap would generate an additional $ 150 billion (1% of GDP), according to Bank of America estimates.

In a recent Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco report on the economic gains from labor market equity, Fed President Mary Daly and colleagues pointed out that the United States could have generated 2, $ 6 trillion more in economic output in 2019 by closing the gender and race gaps.

Credit: Bank of America

While the Bank of America admits that the San Francisco government estimates may be high-end due, for example, to labor market factors affecting wages that were not factored into the report , the bank highlights Dalys’ research to illustrate how undeniably the cost of inequality is. .

Covid has only deepened gender and racial inequalities in America, with minorities and women suffering the biggest job losses in 2020. Of the 96 million people expected to fall to the extreme poverty due to the pandemic, 47 million of them will be women, according to BofA.

More from Sibile:

Golden Globe scandal: We shouldn’t allow awards to continue if rigged, says Color of Change president

Why your salary has not budged despite historic salary growth

What it takes to close the racial achievement gap, says top educator

High-level educator denounces disaster for poor children, asks Biden to treat teachers like hospital workers

Trump impeachment trial: we don’t know what’s constitutional or not, says House Majority Whip

Find live stock quotes and the latest economic and financial news

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos