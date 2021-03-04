Spring weather forecast to expand next week in the eastern United States





The upcoming pattern change is a gradual transition to a more spring-like weather pattern, in which mild temperatures and increased extreme weather conditions in parts of the country are likely.

Here’s how the transition will likely play out:

Temperatures were between 30 and 40 in Boston in the afternoon on Wednesday and were in the upper 50s in the nation’s capital. New York was nearing 50, while Atlanta enjoyed temperatures in the mid to high 60s.

The cold air will remain entrenched in the northeast for the next few days, keeping Boston and most of New England in the 1930s until early next week. The center of the Atlantic will be in the transition zone of the fresh air in the north and the heat building in the south. After a balmy midweek period, DC will spend Fridays and weekends in the 40s cooler than average for the date. The Washington, DC, peaks in early March are more typically in the lower 50s.

This fresh air mass will drag along and east of the Appalachians until Sunday before retreating north. At the same time, a strong high pressure passing off the Carolinas will induce a large southwesterly airflow, allowing warm air to propagate along the east coast and valleys of the Mississippi, Tennessee. and Ohio.

Then, on Monday, temperatures will warm to 5 to 10 degrees above average for most of the eastern United States and to 20 degrees above seasonal levels in the north-central plains.

Minneapolis could reach 50 on Monday for the first time since Dec. 9, while temperatures in the 60s above near 70 could spread over most of Kansas and Oklahoma. Texas and other Gulf Coast states will see temperatures soar into the 1970s, and even Chicago could be nearing the 60-degree mark. Washington, DC will likely cut 60 as well, as will Atlanta and Charlotte.

Monday night’s lows could even approach record mild territory in the northern Plains and Cornbelt. Omaha could see a record high low early on Tuesday, the predicted morning low of 47 beating its previous hot record of 46 degrees set in 1902. It also matches the city’s maximum average for the date, highlighting just how hot temperatures are. nocturnal can be mild.

That should give many cities a head start on next Tuesday’s temperatures. In the east, that heat will begin to set in and surge northward, allowing cities such as DC and Baltimore to leap well into the 60s, with mid to upper 50s possible in New York City.

Chicago will enjoy a high near or above 60 for the first time this year. Chicago hasn’t gone above 52 degrees so far in 2021; Windy City’s average date for the first 60-degree reading in a year is February 25.

There are signals that next Wednesday could be even hotter on the East Coast, with a mid-60s possible in the mid-Atlantic and a chance that even Boston will hit 60 degrees.

By the middle to the end of next week, daily weather details remain unclear, but there are signs of a developing low system to the west that could lead to inclement weather as it progresses towards ballast. Southerly and southwestern winds upstream of the approaching frontal system would transport mild, moisture-rich air to the east coast.

It is possible for the front to trigger strong to locally severe thunderstorms in parts of the central and southeastern United States, but confidence in specific details remains low so far.

Behind the front at the end of next week, a brief cooling is possible, although long-range forecasts continue to point to above-average temperatures for much of the eastern half of the country. The National Weather Services Climate Prediction Center has highlighted the likelihood of above-average temperatures, particularly east of the Mississippi, for much of the next two weeks and beyond.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos