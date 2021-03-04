U.S. air travel to reach 1 million passengers per day by March 20: analyst





After a tough winter, things could change dramatically for the airline industry, buoyed mostly by vaccinations.

“I think we’re going to see a jailbreak this summer as more and more people get vaccinated,” Helane Becker, aviation analyst at Cowan, told Yahoo Finance.

If April 2020 was the last, with around 87,000 people traveling per day, Becker said things would be very different this year. Around March 20, the passenger volume will cross the million per day mark, she said.

On Memorial Day weekend, we think the recovery will start in earnest and go through the summer, Becker said.

However, there is one big catch that is actually bullish for the United States.

It will be an internal journey, it will not be international, she said. Any international travel that occurs, she added, would be the Caribbean and Mexico.

“I don’t think people are comfortable, but they travel eight hours by plane to Italy, France or Spain,” she said.

Becker said that in order for everyone to feel comfortable enough to travel, there may be a need for a vaccination passport, a new type of check akin to post-9/11 air travel adjustments.

“We got used to taking our shoes off and going through metal detectors. We got used to taking our coats and toiletries out of our bags, ”she said. “We will get used to this idea in a few years.

Still, the tests will stay in place for a while, which can change the type of trips people take. Testing can reduce the number of long weekends people can take, but shouldn’t be a problem for stays longer than a week, Becker said.

All of this is probably exactly what the airlines need right now. Last year they lost around $ 35 billion and braced for another tough 2021.

Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance who focuses on consumer issues, personal finance, retail, airlines, and more. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

