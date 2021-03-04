As U.S. Covid cases stagnate, senior health officials warn variants could ‘hijack’ nation’s progress





People wait in a queue around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on the west side of downtown Manhattan to receive a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the site that was converted to a mass vaccination center in New York, March 2, 2021.

The United States stands at a “critical link” in its response to the coronavirus pandemic as highly transmissible variants threaten to reverse the nation’s progress in weeks, even as more vaccines arrive in the world. arms of the Americans, senior health officials warned Wednesday. .

The emergence of the new variants has largely coincided with the sharp drop in new daily cases in the United States since January, but those numbers have stuck since.

The highly contagious variant first identified in the UK, known as B.1.1.7, “looms poised to hijack” the nation’s success, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“So much can turn in the next few weeks,” Walensky said during a briefing on the Covid-19 response to the White House. “How it goes is up to us. The next three months are crucial.”

The United States is reporting a daily average of around 65,422 new cases over the past week, a drop from the peak of nearly 250,000 daily cases reported by the United States in January, according to a CNBC analysis of the compiled data by Johns Hopkins University.

However, the number of new daily infections is still higher than the rate reported by the United States during the summer when the virus swept through the United States Sun Belt. Covid-19 cases are now increasing by more than 5% in 14 states, up from just two states a week ago.

CDC researchers published a study on Jan.15 that predicted that the B.1.1.7 strain would become the predominant strain in the United States by mid-March to the end of March. Health officials have since warned that the variants could reverse the current downward trajectory of infections in the United States and delay the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, we must do all we can to stop the spread of the virus,” Walensky said.

Other variants are emerging

The B.1.1.7 variant first found in the UK is not the only strain concerning medical experts.

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci noted on Wednesday that the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa could “moderately to severely” reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, and the P variant .1 found in Brazil could escape antibodies generated by previous infection or vaccination.

There are also new variants that have been discovered in the United States. Preliminary reports show that the B.1.427 variant found in California may be more transmissible than previous strains, Fauci said.

The infectious disease expert said earlier this week that US officials are also taking the B.1.526 variant found in New York “very seriously”, raising the possibility that it may escape the protection of antibody treatments and drugs. vaccines.

Fauci reiterated that vaccines should always protect against disease and drugmakers are working on booster doses to fight the resulting mutations. Clinical trials for a Moderna booster to target the B.1.351 variant are expected to begin in mid-March, he said.

While the United States may see another B.1.1.7 variant push in the future, Dr. Celine Gounder, former member of President Joe Biden’s Covid advisory board, told CNBC she was more concerned. by the variants B.1.351 or P.1. mutating more and making the vaccines currently deployed less effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

“If you have B.1.351 or P.1 mutating more where it’s no longer covered by the vaccine, and you have a window where we don’t have the updated vaccine available yet, we might find yourself in a difficult situation in the fall, ”Gounder said in a telephone interview.

Covid fatigue sets in

Variants aren’t the only problem. Covid fatigue is winning, and fewer people are adhering to the recommended public health measures needed to curb the spread of the virus, Walensky said.

Despite recent warnings from the Biden administration, some states have continued to move forward with their reopenings as cases decline and more vaccines are administered. Texas and Mississippi announced Tuesday that they will fully reopen their states and cancel their mask requirements.

“I would always encourage individuals to wear a mask, to distance themselves socially and to do whatever it takes to protect their own health,” Walensky said Wednesday.

In New York, major sports arenas were allowed to return with the required tests, and New York restaurants have resumed dining with limited capacity.

New York City reports on average around 7,399 new cases of Covid-19 per day, the lowest daily number of cases recorded by the state since early December, but standing at about the same level when Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down the city ​​restaurant in December.

Cuomo noted during a press briefing on Wednesday that Covid-19 hospitalizations in the state have now “dropped to a level below where they were before they began to peak” in mid-December holidays.

Gounder, who is a professor of medicine at New York University, said she thought it was “premature” for New York to reopen the restaurants inside.

“I think it was very unwise to reopen restaurants, which are basically the riskiest public places right now,” Gounder said.

