Cannabis sales in the United States hit record $ 17.5 billion as Americans use more marijuana than ever





Historic High: The combination of Covid-19, the creation of new markets and the maturation of … [+] The country’s existing legal economies have led to a record year for cannabis sales. No need for Bogart!

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The coronavirus was good for some industries and ruinous for others. For cannabis, 2020 has been a landmark year. Legal sales across the United States15 allow adult use, 35 allow medical sales to hit a record $ 17.5 billion, a 46% increase from 2019, according to a new report.

Most of the sales growth came from adult-oriented markets, particularly mature markets like Colorado, which increased sales by 26% to $ 2.2 billion, and Oregon, which saw its sales reach $ 1.1 billion, a 29% increase from 2019, according to the report. published by BDSA, a cannabis sales data platform.

Emerging markets like Illinois, which expanded its medical cannabis market to include adult sales last year, saw the biggest dollar gain in 2020, rising to $ 784 million. (Illinois’ cannabis market now has more than $ 1 billion in sales.) California, the country’s largest cannabis economy with $ 3.5 billion, increased sales by $ 586 million , while Florida recorded an increase of $ 473 million.

We expected a greater potential impact from an economic downturn, but the industry has proven to be resilient, says Kelly Nielsen, who heads the BDSA analytics and analytics department. Its potentially recession resistant.

Nielsen says three things helped the industry grow last year: the Covid-19 pandemic (many states viewed dispensaries as essential activities during the lockdown); more customers have entered mature markets such as California, Colorado and Oregon; and states like Illinois and Arizona have created new markets for adults.

Another factor driving the industry’s growth is simple: more people are consuming more cannabis than ever before. About 30% of consumers polled by BDSA said they buy cannabis products more often, while 25% of consumers say their cannabis use has increased since before the pandemic.

In all US adult markets, the number of people using cannabis at the end of 2020 was more than six months earlier. Among people living in states that have legalized recreational sales, 43% use cannabis, compared with 38%. In Colorado, where market penetration is the highest in the country, 48% of Coloradans soak up.

Almost 50% market penetration is really compelling, as alcohol penetration is around 60%, Nielsen says.

In California, market penetration increased from 37% to 39%. Josh Bubeck, co-founder of Urbn Leaf, a seven-store cannabis retailer based in Southern California, says 2020 has been a tough year, but his business has achieved record sales.

We had our best week we’ve ever had last week, says Bubeck.

Much of Urbn Leafs’ growth has been driven by the fact that it has doubled its footprint. And while Covid-19 has helped boost local businesses further, some of the Urbn Leafs sites, especially those that welcome tourists, have seen a worse situation in 2020.

Our flagship site, near Sea World, has suffered greatly from a decline in tourism, Bubeck says.

Another aspect that has supported his business is the enforcement of cannabis regulations, a sign that the market is maturing. The company’s store in San Ysidro, which is just north of the border with Mexico, was surrounded by dozens of illegal dispensaries until last year, when the city of San Diego closed them. All that foot traffic made its way to legal stores like Urbn Leaf.

Our border store is now our busiest store, says Bubeck. It was our slowest two years ago.

Cannabis delivery companies also had a massacre last year because they were perfectly positioned to capitalize on the pandemic. The number of Americans using cannabis delivery has increased by 25%, according to BDSA.

Sava, a high-end cannabis delivery platform that serves 70 cities around San Francisco, experienced a surge early in the pandemic. Yet as the year progressed, the wave never really ended.

We saw 60% sales growth in 2020, says Andrea Brooks, founder and CEO of Sava. It is an exceptional number and it was a special year. Now it’s all about hooking up with consumers and continuing to grow.

Brooks says her company’s sales growth was initially fueled by shelter-in-place orders, but she also credits the fact that more and more consumers are leaving the illicit market.

Legalization isn’t like flipping a switch, says Brooks. It continues and people become more comfortable with it as the market matures.

Most of the cannabis industry is still on the black market. Illicit cannabis sales are estimated at over $ 100 billion each year. The legal industry is catching up, albeit slowly. By 2026, BDSA predicts that the legal cannabis market in the United States will reach $ 41 billion in annual sales, roughly the size of the craft beer industry.

Even though his business has generated more business than ever, Bubeck doesn’t want to relive 2020.

The hardest part of going through the pandemic as a business owner has been dealing with staff and the logistical challenges posed by Covid-19, he says. If anyone in the company’s supply chain tested positive, anyone who was within 6 feet of them for more than 15 minutes had to be quarantined. Bubeck says if one department weren’t strict with social distancing protocols, an entire group of employees would be gone for ten days.

I have to say, although this is our best year in terms of sales, it hasn’t been a win for everyone, says Bubeck.

