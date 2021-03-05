When British Military Women Report Harassment, Face’Hostile Environment’ | group





According to candid testimony to the National Assembly committee on Thursday, women in military service face and complain about a hostile environment when they become victims of bullying or harassment.

Diane Allen, who served 30 years in the British military, told lawmakers that women were often pressured to withdraw their complaints, reflecting the mixed message of the defense leadership.

I think that’s a very big problem with the current service, and I believe women are being forced to take back stories, change evidence, generally withdraw stories and get almost gas light so they don’t move forward. Dozens of female employees and veterans.

A veteran with 30 years of experience said he had a very good military life and a great place to work. However, she added that military service could be a very hostile environment for people in vulnerable positions.

Allen was responding to Conservative Congressman Sarah Atherton, chairman of the committee, who said the evidence given to the committee suggested that six out of ten complaints were not tracked because of the system of command.

Salute Her mental health therapist Paula Edwards, who works with female veterans, says former employees have faced similar problems. As soon as they leave service [the] Complaints are almost forgotten.

Atherton chairs a special defense subcommittee that began collecting evidence from women veterans and incumbent personnel, the latter being able to respond after defense minister Ben Wallace lifted his discretionary order last year.

A total of 4,106 employees and veterans completed an anonymous survey, and Atherton said interest in this subcommittee was enormous. She said that 9% of all women serving in the regular military had already presented some form of evidence.

According to official statistics, women make up 11% of the armed forces and 15% of the reserves, but the commission heard Allen and other witnesses claim that progress toward equality was delayed across the armed forces.

While no role was limited in theory, Women reported that it wasn’t uncommon for Allen to hear clear remarks that he couldn’t join the regiment in male-dominated areas such as infantry, saying there were inclusion issues. An induction tale designed to embarrass women.

She said the equipment was still designed for men and simply resized for women. She told the MP that it was still a serious problem and the equipment wasn’t suitable. The training system wasn’t tailored for women, but men designed for men, Allen said.

Another issue, she said, is the effectiveness of the military police, who have the power to investigate rape and sexual assault cases in the UK. I can’t figure out why in mainland UK we are allowing service police to do this. It looks skewed and doesn’t work, she said.

Last year Wallace rejected a review recommendation that would in fact hand over jurisdiction in such cases to the civil justice system.

Allen complained about the absence of an independent oversight of the British army. I believe it is the only public agency in the UK that has no Ofsted for defense. There are no institutions that are independent and can actually investigate defenses. Defense is a homework in itself, she said.

A defense ministry spokesman said the Pentagon would carefully consider the findings. We are grateful to current and former soldiers for testifying that the Department of Defense failed to provide adequate assistance in too many cases.

