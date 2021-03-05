UK abolishes EU cap on Covid subsidies for struggling companies





Ministers will triple the limit on the amount of Covid-19 grants available to the company after being criticized for the UK government still following EU state aid regulations months after the Brexit transition period ended.

Some conglomerates, including street retailers, have complained that they were locked out of the £4.6 billion emergency coronavirus subsidy plan announced in January because the UK is still applying interim EU measures.

During the Brexit transition period, which expired at the end of December last year, the UK government signed the European Commission’s “State Subsidiary Temporary Framework” that restricts individual companies from receiving more than 4 million euros each as subsidies for transactions. With the Covid-19 crisis.

This means that when the UK government announced a new £4.6 billion plan to support businesses through a third lockdown, some large corporations have already reached the allowable subsidy limit.

The discovery that they are still tied to EU restrictions has baffled and upset many businesses given that the UK has left the block.

On Thursday, the government said it would remove the EU cap and replace it with a higher limit of £10.9 million. Ministers have informed Congress of a new “Covid-19 business subsidy special allowance”, which will target up to 600 large corporations with multiple properties employing 230,000 people in total.

“Expanding our support will benefit the retail and hospitality chains and the thousands of employees they employ,” said Business Secretary Paul Scully.

At the same time, the government said it would introduce additional tests to avoid putting taxpayer money at risk by giving money to “failed businesses”.

Dominic Curran, real estate policy advisor at the British Retail Consortium, said raising the state support limit would lift “financing for retailers that have closed in the last few months.”

He added: “Government subsidies to closed businesses provide essential funding to help assist retailers during multiple closure periods. Without this, many businesses would not be able to survive, causing stores to close and lose their jobs.” However, he warned that some retailers will still hit the new cap.

Critics were confused by the fact that they continued to stick to the 4 million euro cap, as the UK government’s revised guidelines confirmed that UK subsidies were no longer subject to EU state aid rules after Brexit.

This situation occurred because officials took the view that ministers must follow existing EU directives until a new UK national aid framework was established.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used his budget on Wednesday to confirm the expansion of a broad package of actions to help businesses through the Covid-19 crisis. The dormancy system will be extended through September, and the easing of business charges will also continue through the summer.

