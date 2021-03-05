UK Proposes Adjustment of Fee Cap to Alleviate Non-liquid Investment





The UK government has reiterated its commitment to make it easier for a firm contribution plan to facilitate investment in non-current assets.

British Exchequer Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to strengthen public finances and lead an investment-driven recovery in response to the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in a speech Wednesday Spring Budget 2021.

The government’s plan includes modifying the way DC fees (0.75% limit for managed and managed assets) are calculated. By smoothing or diversifying performance fees charged by managers over the years instead of looking at individual yearly fees, the government hopes to facilitate DC investment in non-liquidity strategies.

The UK Bureau of Labor and Pensions will draft a new fee limit rule within a month and then consult with the industry.

The proposed changes have been greatly welcomed by the industry.

“We welcome the government’s efforts to find ways to remove barriers to investment for non-current assets. Some’non-current’ assets can improve member performance upon retirement, and as the system grows, such as daily liquidity. It’s likely you’ll encounter traditional problems, commented by email William Chan, DC Investments Director at Hymans Robertson, UK consultant.

Mark Fawcett, CIO of the Multi-Employer-Defined Contribution Plan National Employment Savings Trust in London, said in a separate comment that as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, there is also potential for investment in new green technologies and digital transformation.

“We want to provide bigger pensions to our members in a better world. This is why governments are smoothing out the way institutional investors can place more patience capital when we see the right opportunity. “He said. NEST’s assets are £16 billion ($22.4 billion).

In the budget announcement, the government also said it would start issuing green molar teeth in the summer. Green gilts are particularly attractive for funded defined pay plans because they are less risky than investing directly in green energy projects, said Nigel Peaple, head of policy and advocacy at the Pension and Life Savings Association. Peaple added that pension fund trustees need broader investments to meet their climate ambitions.

