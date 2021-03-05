Track car maker Rodin opens new UK headquarters in Donington





Track car manufacturer Rodin opens a new UK headquarters on the Donington circuit in Leicestershire.

New Zealand-based low-volume FZED and upcoming FZERO track-only single-seat manufacturers said they are expanding to “a much closer location to action.”

Located at the front door of a race track owned by Jonathan Palmer, the new 500sqm showroom showcases one of the company’s FZED F1-inspired track cars and can be seen by appointment under coronavirus restrictions.

Cars that Autocar drove on the company’s New Zealand test track last year are described as “ready to race” and are available for customer delivery.

It compresses 675 horsepower on a 3.8-liter V8 tuned by Cosworth and weighs only 589 kg, so it boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 1154 bhp per ton (more than a Yamaha R1 superbike). .

“Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Rodin FZED is reliability.” The Cosworh lump is said to be capable of 3,100 track miles or Donington’s 3175 laps between overhauls.

The engine wasn’t revealed on British display vehicles, but customer vehicles will feature rear cowling that obscures the view.

“While we were a New Zealand-based company, our plan has always been to build an additional UK base,” said David Dicker, Founder and CEO of Rodin Cars.

“We have big plans for new spaces with a desire to showcase not only supercars, but also the cutting edge technology and engineering that goes into manufacturing.”

