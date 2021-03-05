Acting big in the US means thinking smaller in the UK.





After Janet Yellen said that policy is the smartest thing a policy can do in response to the coronavirus, there has never been a phrase that is as prevalent in economics as “action at scale”. The Treasury Secretary specifically mentioned the United States, but the phrase spread internationally faster than the virus itself.

Countries want to act largely because fiscal policy protects people from hardships in times of crisis. It also provides stimulus and hope for future recovery and provides real firepower when the central bank has already set interest rates at all-time lows. If things work out really well, it may even provide better economic outcomes than before the pandemic.

So, few people disagree with Yellen’s great behavior. The problem is that not many people know very well what “big” means. Democrats in the United States are arguing that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package is large or excessive. What is right for one country will not be right for everyone.

In Wednesday’s budget, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak largely defined it as an additional £65 billion in stimulus over two years, equivalent to 3% of the UK’s national income. This stimulus is large compared to the budget for years before the coronavirus, but small compared to 9% of U.S. GDP in Biden’s plan.

Sadly, however, in the UK there is evidence that the range for a decent level of stimulus and a better recovery is less than most developed countries, so Sunak was wise to churn with smaller stimulus than Yellen.

U.S. inflation has been struggling to reach its 2% target for years, suggesting inadequate demand. The eurozone problem is even more serious. However, there are few signs that inflation is below target, as the epidemic is in the UK, which is experiencing chronic low demand and spending.

Like the United States, the unemployment rate was below 4%, the lowest in 50 years. However, unlike the US, employment rates in the UK are close to record levels and continue to rise through the 2010s. Moreover, the continuing current account deficit has kept the UK happily spending more than it has produced. None of this suggests that demand was weaker than supply or that there was a lot of free capacity to benefit from fiscal stimulus.

Rather, the UK’s biggest problem over the past decade was not the labor market or lack of demand, but the terrible productivity performance. This has led to a reduction in sustainable economic growth from nearly 3% before 2007 to just over 1% after the financial crisis. It may be due to a false austerity policy, but the evidence for this is very slim.

There were two productivity issues in the UK. Although it has always been counterproductive, there has been a consistently large number of weaker small businesses that can survive even if they do not thrive. The rate of productivity growth in the best companies, sectors and regions of the 2010s fell sharply. There is little evidence that austerity has hindered these businesses. UK productivity growth was weak during those decades when demand was weak and strong.

Worse still, it makes sense to think that the supply side of the UK economy has been further damaged in recent years due to some evidence of the departure of Brexit and foreign nationalities. As a result, we need to pay special attention to increasing demand so that the economy is no longer unstable.

I don’t think there is any doubt that the right policy for the coronavirus recovery period is to test the limits of growth and wait for inflationary pressures before putting the brakes on. However, we must recognize that there is less room for maneuvering than our biggest trading partners, the Eurozone and the United States.

Following the British obsession with class, the UK’s right motto is to act out loud, but to know where you are.

[email protected]

