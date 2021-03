Boost for technology, R&D and innovation

Simon Colvin of Pinsent Masons, Out-Law’s law firm, commented in the light of a budget announcement by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

Sunak confirmed that the UK government will provide £375 million in public funding to establish a new funding program called’Future Fund: Breakthrough’. The most innovative and R&D intensive business”.

The plan will be overseen by the British Business Bank and “in a round of over £20 million in financing led by private investors, we will ensure that the company has access to the capital it needs to grow and bring prosperity to communities across the UK.” Is called. The Treasury Department said.

Sunak also announced two new initiatives aimed at subsidizing the cost of increasing proficiency in enterprises. The’Support for Growth: Management’ and’Support for Growth: Digital’ plans are expected to operate until the fall of 2021, but the Minister has encouraged interested companies to register now.

Support for Growth: Management “will support tens of thousands of SMEs with world-class management education” at business schools across the UK, and 90% of the cost of the executive development program is borne by the government, Sunak. said. When it comes to Help to Grow: Digital, he gives small and medium-sized businesses access to “free expert training” to improve their digital skills, as well as a “50% discount on new productivity-enhancing software, worth up to £5,000 each” benefit. Said it would be possible to receive. .

“SMEs are firmly positioned at the heart of the UK economic recovery, and it is encouraging to announce steps to build the next level of maturity,” Colvin said.

“The combination of the Future Fund Breakthrough plan implemented through the recently established British Business Bank and the newly announced’Help to Grow: Management’ and’Help to Grow: Digital’ initiatives provides a powerful combination that supports SMEs’ proficiency improvement. These measures are critical to offset the technology leak we have seen following Brexit, especially in the technology sector, along with fast visa application to attract highly skilled workers. There was a need for innovation in R&D,” he said.

