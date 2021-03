The worsening human rights situation in Russia: a British statement

Mrs. Chair,

The human rights situation in Russia continues to deteriorate, which is a deep concern. Today I would like to highlight four examples and areas.

First, it is a shame that Alexey Navalni, a victim of a mean crime, was sentenced to arbitrary charges. We have previously expressed concern here at this forum, the European Council and the United Nations Human Rights Council, and continue to urge his immediate and unconditional release.

Second, it repeats Yuri Dmitriev’s previous request for release. We consider the Dmitrievs case to be a political motive prosecution, sparked by his work as a historian and representative of a human rights organization memorial. Given Mr. Dmitrievs’ age, health and COVID-19 pandemic, there are also strong humanitarian reasons for his release.

Third, we must also highlight the relevant situation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Russian Federation. Unfortunately, this is not the first time. The 2017 ruling of the Supreme Court of Russia, which refused to appeal against the decision to classify Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremists, criminalized the peaceful worship of 175,000 Russian citizens and violated the rights to religious freedoms set out in the Russian Constitution and in several OSCEs. I did. Appointment.

Since the 2017 ruling, we have seen an increase in detention, criminal investigations and prosecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses across Russia, including the arrest and sentence of Valentina Baranovskaya and Roman Baranovskiy on February 24 and the sentence of Aleksandr Ivshin on February 10. Witnessed. Such events reinforce the impression of an organized movement for persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Fourthly, February 27th marks the sixth anniversary of the murder of Boris Nemchev, then leader of the Russian opposition party in Moscow. We sincerely express our condolences to the Nemtsovs family and friends, we urge the Russian authorities to define responsible people and end a culture of immunity against attacks on political activists, journalists and human rights defenders.

We are reminded that Russia, as a member of the OSCE, has freely signed a set of commitments at the human level of OSCE that they must uphold.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos