



Thank you. We thank the respected Ukrainian Ambassador for raising this important issue, and we repeat the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, reunification and territorial integrity within international borders, including territorial waters.

On February 20, seven years ago, Russian military operations to illegally occupy 10,000 square miles of Ukrainian territory began. Russia deployed troops on the Crimean Peninsula, where the Kremlin decided to take it by force, in blatant violation of OSCE principles and commitments. Russia tried to defend its legitimacy through a fake referendum. The so-called referendum was held in an environment where militarization was severe. It was clearly illegal according to the Ukrainian Constitution. And the results are not recognized in the international community.

On the Crimean Peninsula, Russia violated the first principle of international law that states cannot forcibly acquire territories or change borders. Russia’s actions clearly violate Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations, the final law of Helsinki and its own international commitments contained in the Budapest Memorandum. Their actions undermine and continue to undermine the safety of all of us. The passage of time will not be able to accept them.

Unfortunately, those living in Crimea and those who had to flee due to Russian persecution continue to suffer from illegal Russian annexation. In fact, authorities persecute and limit the fundamental freedoms of ethnic and religious groups, including the Crimean Tatar, through arbitrary arrest, torture and intimidation. At least 109 Ukrainian political prisoners are detained in Russia and Crimea.

Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars and other ethnic and religious groups also continue to face cultural discrimination. Education in Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar is increasingly limited. Despite an order of the International Court of Justice in 2017, Mejlis should be allowed to resume activities, but the organization is banned on the Crimean Peninsula. We urge Russia to support this international ruling and immediately end the persecution of the Crimean Tatar community, Ukrainians and all ethnic and religious communities in the illegally annexed Crimea.

Britain accuses Russia of continuing to militarize the Crimean, Azov and Black Seas. Since 2015, Russia has conscripted 28,000 inhabitants of Crimea. They deployed at least 32,500 soldiers in the Crimea and advanced weapons and missile warning systems there. We are concerned about reports that there are currently 13 Kalibr missile-capable ships in the Black Sea Fleet and 11 more are being built. Moreover, the Belbeck airfield near Sevastopol has been extended especially for military use. Other military bases, radar bases and S-400 bases continue to be built.

Russian military exercises in the Black Sea not only destabilize regional security, but also have a significant economic impact. Sometimes these movements block more than 25% of the Black Sea, interfering with transport. In the Black Sea and Azov Seas, Russian ships are deliberately obstructing traffic and violating the right of way. Moreover, the bridge built over the Strait of Kerch was built in violation of international law, limiting the size of ships that can pass through it and without the consent of Ukraine. These restrictions are part of a broader strategy of destroying the Ukrainian economy and destabilizing Ukraine.

Russia in vain attempts to cover up all these violations by oppressing independent media, persecuting journalists and denying access to the Korean peninsula for compulsory international missions such as the OSCE Special Watch Group and the United Nations Human Rights Watch Group.

It is clear that the Crimea must maintain a high standard on the international agenda and continue to take responsibility for Russia’s actions on the Korean Peninsula. Therefore, the UK welcomes a new international criminal platform. We support Ukraine’s initiative to bring the international community together to maintain interest in the Crimean Peninsula and support its return to Ukraine.

The UK does not and will not acknowledge Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. We accuse Russia of continuing violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We Russia to respect international law and OSCE principles and commitments, and Calling for the return of the Crimea to a legitimate place controlled by the Ukrainian government. Until they do so, their actions will continue to have consequences, including a package of strong sanctions. Crimea is Ukraine.

