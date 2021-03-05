Daughter Asks Kent Man To Be Recognized As Britain’s First Coronavirus Victim | Kent





The daughter of a man, who died of Covid in Kent before the virus was discovered in England, asked her father to be officially recognized as England’s first coronavirus victim.

Peter Atwood, 84, a company secretary who retired from Chatham, died on January 30 last year at the Medway Marine Hospital. Based on samples taken from the lungs, a post-mortem report completed last August showed that the root cause was [of death] It is due to Covid-19 infection.

Public health experts say the Attwoods case highlights the UK’s failure to properly monitor the emergence of the virus. It also raised fears that in early 2020, more people could die from this disease than was realized.

Attwood died on March 5 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, five weeks before the first British Covid death of a woman in her 70s was declared. Officials later revealed that there were other Covid deaths a few days ago.

Jane Buckland, daughter of Attwoods, asked the NHS to publicly acknowledge the historical significance of the cause of her father’s death.

Speaking to the Guardian, she said: Ive got nothing from the hospital. I don’t think they wouldn’t have gone through their heads to check out Covid at the time. But somebody wants to say that we’ve probably been stuck here and can learn from this.

She added. My father’s death was not recognized by the World Health Organization. It’s like he was erased from memory. Those statistics are wrong. I did not construct this and got the evidence in black and white.

An email between Buckland and Coroners Kent and Medway suggests that a sample of her father’s tissue was tested against Covid only after her request. On May 5, she wrote a letter requesting coronavirus testing to coroner Nigel Monx, who is investigating the death, citing a French man who was found to have died from the virus before it was officially discovered in France.

The monks explained that the post-mortem autopsy was not complete because the tissue samples were kept in the hospital at Maidstone. He said that if it turns out that Covid exists, then at best you can conclude Covid or suspect Covid.

However, on August 21, when Dr. Anna Rycroft, consultant histopathologist, completed his post-mortem report, the conclusions were clear. Rycroft wrote: The cause of death, in my opinion, was Covid-19 infection and bronchial pneumonia.

She explained why it wasn’t picked up earlier. The death of this shrine took place prior to the official arrival of Covid-19 in England, and at the time of post-mortem analysis, the current characteristic macroscopic features were not recognized, Rycroft wrote.

The Attwoods family said they could consider posting a plaque to recognize him as Britain’s first Covid victim. Buckland said: My dad wasn’t fussed, but it could be an idea to have something in the future to make people see and realize they’re first person.

Buckland said his father had never traveled abroad. She is afraid that the infection will spread to him, but she has not been tested for viruses. It took me a long time to stop beating myself, she said.

Buckland, a former optician’s assistant who gave up working to take care of her parents, said: There would have been more.

Buckland was contacted by the daughter of a man who died in the same ward as Attwood after an interview with Sky News earlier this year about his father’s death. The daughter believes she has died from the virus, too, but because she has not taken samples from her father, it cannot be confirmed at this time.

Buckland said: When I know how contagious it can be, I wonder how many people have been infected in that hospital.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families campaign and support group for British Justice, said: It’s incredibly painful to hear that people are dying in January as early as possible. Another reminder that you don’t have to do this.

Fowler, whose father Ian passed away on April 13 at the age of 56, added: The reason we want public investigation is to make sure that mistakes are not repeated and that you can learn from here.

Jim McManus, vice president of the Association of Public Health Directors, said the Attwoods incident was a sign of complacency on how to monitor the influx of the virus.

He said: I will not test older people who do not have risk factors for travel-related diseases. However, we had to be much more vigilant about new infections. Surveillance for infectious diseases is not part of the NHS expertise.

We dropped the blame for not monitoring this, and the reason is financial. We have invested in science while reducing local public health teams.

We requested comment from NHS England and Medway Maritime Hospital.

