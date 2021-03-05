Seaweed meadows declined 92% in English waters.





The native oyster bed has disappeared. Extensive salt marshes that absorb carbon and buffer the coast from stormy waters have been reclaimed for farms and villages. The species-rich marshmallow and horse mussel beds are gone, and a new study has now found another gem of the British marine environment: the decline of seaweed meadows.

Seaweed is a flowering plant that forms underwater meadows that undulate in shallow coastal waters. Our study is the first throughout history to analyze all published data on this habitat in the UK, collected from newspapers, diaries, and other sources. It has been found that more than 44% of British seaweed has since 1936, most of which have disappeared since the 1980s. But when I modeled a coastal area suitable for seaweed, I found that 92% might have disappeared.

Thankfully, the English waters still have 8,493 hectares (20,987 acres) of seaweed maps. It’s about the same size as Newcastle upon Tyne. However, seaweed may have once covered 82,000 hectares of seabed, which amounted to 115,000 football fields. It is not known exactly whether the UK’s seabed was once covered by this habitat, but older datasets often contain light and inaccurate details in the details. We know that this underwater meadow is vast. We can imagine how their losses have changed the country’s coastal seas.

Widespread loss

Seaweed meadows are one of the most efficient carbon sinks in the world and support 20% of the world’s largest fisheries. Britain’s grasslands once had 11.5 million tonnes of carbon stored, which is equivalent to 7.7 million vehicle emissions per year. As seaweed is destroyed, a significant portion of the carbon is added to the atmosphere and must be recovered. This huge grassland was also able to protect 400 million fish and filtered off pollution, equivalent to the amount of urine produced by Liverpool’s entire population each year.

The first estimates of seaweed around England appeared in the 1930s. Explanations and anecdotes suggest that it was a common sight on the coast. Seaweed was abundant in protected and protected areas, and there were large populations in the lakes of Ireland and western Scotland.

Seagrass was so abundant in the 1860s that entrepreneurs who contributed to the Times of London described it as a potential cash crop comparable to imported cotton. Accurate data on the past size and extent of seaweed meadows are rare, but the information we have shows widespread losses. And this decline continues. Sustained seaweed is in a meager state due to pollution, coastal development, and disturbances caused by boats.

Seaweed losses have spread widely from urban coastlines to distant estuaries. The huge areas of Humber, the Essex and Suffolk estuaries, lost seaweed, but so did the east coast of Anglesey in Wales, Cromarty Firth in Scotland, and more rural areas of the Cornwall inlet and estuary. Areas once covered with seaweed are now lifeless seabeds in many cases.

There are a variety of complex causes for these losses, but most of them are related to wastewater discharges and poor water quality due to nutrients from farmland. Past coastal developments and mines have also contaminated and disturbed seaweed.

Seaweed meadows support British species such as Syngnathus acus. Naturepl.com/Alex Mustard/WWF, the author offered a renewal opportunity.

But our findings shouldn't provoke blame. They should highlight the tremendous opportunity to restore these habitats. British seaweed Reviving grasslands can help respond to climate emergencies, rebuild wildlife populations, and return besieged fisheries to productivity.

The tide on some of the UK’s marine habitats is changing. The WWF-led work is reshaping the coastline to grow seaweed in West Wales, lay oysters in Durnoch Firth, and encourage salt marshes in Somerset. However, these projects should aspire to a larger vision for coastal biodiversity that reflects America’s achievements. Thousands of hectares of seaweed have been planted in Virginia. This is the measure of the ambitions the UK needs.

The evidence of the decline is striking, but seaweed was once common throughout the English waters and may again be. The opportunities to restore this vital habitat are enormous.

