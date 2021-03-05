New “Brexit Buster” ferry route launched to bypass checks going from EU to UK





Dorset’s Port of Poole confirmed that the new company plans to connect directly to Morocco. From Tanger Med near Tangier, the weekly direct service will be via the Ro-Ro freight ferry.

The Grocer, a specialized food retail magazine, reported a new route for the first time last week. It is expected that the current travel time from Morocco to the UK will be reduced to less than 3 days.

The new company United Seaways says the current itinerary takes more than six days. This service also eliminates the need to perform 2 separate ferry crossings in each direction.

The date of the start of direct ferry service from Morocco has yet to be confirmed. But The Grocer says United Seaways expects to start sailing in the coming months.

Brittany Ferries BARFLEUR generally operates their company routes from Poole to Cherbourg. Image: Brittany Ferries. Alternative to dealing with Europe

United Seaways believes the new service is attractive for companies importing fresh produce. Additional checks on EU imports will be introduced from July. According to Nigel Jenny, CEO of the Produce Consortium, grocery stores report that these additional overhauls can cause a level of disruption that the industry has not seen for generations.

Britain already has a trade agreement with the Kingdom of Morocco. This way, no further confirmation of direct delivery is required. According to Jenney:

Any solution that makes your income more effective or facilitates trading with other countries can be a great opportunity to help the UK procure fresh produce from around the world.

Strong demand for this new direct ro-ro service is expected.

This route provides fast service and avoids the additional tariff complexity of transacting through the EU after the beginning of the year.

It is a very welcome alternative to the increasing complexity of trading with Europe during this challenging period.

Source https://www.phc.co.uk/shipping-link-announced-between-poole-and-morocco/

The identity of the ship to be used has yet to be identified. Options may be limited by the length limit of Poole Harbor. To date, the largest ferry that can be moored in the port is the 186.5 m long Visentini class.

LD Lines NORMAN VOYAGER was spotted in Le Havre in 2012. On October 15, 2013, she set the record for the largest ferry moored in the pool. Next month LD Lines launched a new service from Poole to Santander using some sister ships. NORMAN VOYAGER is now ETRETAT. Image: Gary Andrews Better for the environment

United Seaways wanted to talk about the environmental benefits of using ships instead of road transport in comments on their website and in the press. According to the company’s managing director Zeyd Fassi Fehri:

Our goal is to support businesses with supply chain challenges and opportunities after Brexit. When launched in the coming months, this service will create a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative. The speed and efficiency of the vessel extends the shelf life of fresh products while reducing road congestion, tolls and additional import procedures incurred after Brexit.

Source https://www.phc.co.uk/shipping-link-announced-between-poole-and-morocco/ less road miles

Importers using new direct ferry routes from Morocco may stop road trips through Spain and France. This can be over 2000 km and includes ferries from Morocco to Spain and from Spain and France to the UK.

In addition to reducing the emissions of fresh produce transport, direct service can reduce driver and vehicle maintenance costs.

Captain Brian Murphy, Head of Maritime and Ports for the Full Harbor Commissioner, said:

We are excited to host United Seaways' new roll-on-roll-off ferry service. By cutting the time it takes for goods to arrive in half and reducing road freight, you can enjoy significant environmental benefits.

This is an exciting opportunity for British, Moroccan and African importers and exporters looking to build new business relationships with existing developments. We will work closely with United Seaways to make this service a great success.

With high customer satisfaction, skilled workforce and ample operating space, Port of Poole is ideally set up to accept both accompanying and unaccompanied cargo.

In order to avoid unnecessary disruptions, we work closely with the UK Border Authority, the Port Health Authority and the Animal and Plant Health Administration to ensure that all necessary inspections are performed as efficiently as possible at the port site here.

We are a port to do and we look forward to supporting the future growth of the UK import and export markets.

Source https://www.phc.co.uk/shipping-link-announced-between-poole-and-morocco/





