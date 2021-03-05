‘Neets’ surge shows the impact of Covid blockade on young people in England | UK unemployment and employment statistics





New evidence of the impact of Covid-19 closure restrictions on young people is highlighted by official figures as the highest quarterly spike in nearly 10 years of ages 16-24 who weren’t educated, employed, or trained.

Statistics from the Office for National Statistics show that the outlook for under 25 years of age was darker before all four countries in the UK more stringent restrictions on activity in the new year due to the new virus strain.

ONS said the summer economic openness period reversed to 797,000 people who did not participate in education, employment or training (called Knits) in the last three months of 2020, an increase of 39,000.

The quarterly increase was the highest since the third quarter of 2011 and was focused on young people, ONS said. The ratio of Knits rose 0.6 percentage points over the last three months of last year to 11.6%, ONS added.

Young people tend to work in areas most hit by the epidemic, such as hospitality, leisure, and tourism, and are more likely to lose their jobs than older people.

David Freeman, Head of Labor Markets and Furniture at ONS, said: Since hitting an all-time low last quarter, the number of Neets has seen the largest quarterly increase since its peak in 2011. This follows the economic impact of the most recent severe Covid-19 restriction, and is aggregated along with other recent data suggesting that nearly three-fifths of the employee decline since the outbreak of the pandemic falls under the age of 25.

ONS says that about 44.3% of Neets are looking for and available to work and are therefore classified as unemployed.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email.

Norbert Morawetz, founder of Classof2020, who built an e-learning community platform last year to improve skills and employability, said: These latest figures better illustrate the tremendous impact the epidemic has had on young people.

These young people can usually see the entire sector as their first jobs are closed and graduate plans and job vacancies disappear, often competing with people who have a lot of unemployment experience.

Lorna Carter-Blake, Managing Director of DA Education and Consulting, a business training center based in Hampshire, said: Emergency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos