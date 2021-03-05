The real estate boss said the stimulus package has made the UK market so large that it cannot fail.





According to one of the UK’s largest homebuilders, the UK housing market is “too big to fail” after a series of government stimulus measures.

Interventions over the past year, including tax cuts, extended purchase subsidies, and keeping construction sites and real estate brokers open when many other businesses are closed, have supported prices, bringing economic sentiment closer to the real estate market. According to Greg Fitzgerald, CEO of Vistry Group, this enables additional interventions to further revitalize the market.

“Can’t the housing market be too big to fail? Could the price drop, especially if all this public debt comes from the epidemic? I can’t think of it,” he said.

On Wednesday, the UK’s budget extended the temporary relief of the stamp duty property purchase tax in effect from July by another six months. Buyers can now save up to £15,000 on deals until June 30th, and up to £2,500 from then until September 30th.

The Prime Minister also announced a mortgage guarantee scheme that assists lenders to provide mortgage to buyers with deposits in excess of 5% of the value of the property.

These moves were billed as part of the government’s efforts to “convert household rents to household purchases,” but real estate analyst Neal Hudson said it would primarily boost the real estate market overall and support prices.

“The housing market is central to our economy, consumer spending and, in some cases, personal sense of value. “The slump in housing prices for all governments, especially conservative governments, will be very, very challenging politically,” he said.

There is also evidence that sales could be bullish without additional government support announced on Wednesday.

Over the past four weeks, Vistry Group’s sales have been at historically high levels, despite the fact that purchasers during this period expected to miss stamp duty holidays, the company said. The company expects pre-tax profits to more than double this year, and the stock price has risen 9% over the past two days.

Real estate sales also increased prior to the announcement of the stamp duty holiday in July of last year, partly because demand increased while the market closed between March and May of last year.

However, according to Fitzgerald, the impact of the coronavirus on property sales is even deeper. “The pandemic has created a market. The divorce rate has risen. People think: Do you want to live in a city, do you want to live on a high floor, do you need an office? . . . At the end of the board meeting in March 2020, I said: Who will buy the house where all this is happening? It turned out to be the following case: Who isn’t it?”

