The new UK government initiative to support high-risk, high-reward military science needs improvement.





The announcement on February 19 by a new UK government agency to encourage innovative science and technology inevitably raises many questions, despite the very positive justification for the new agency proposed by the government.

The agency, named ARIA (Advanced Research & Invention Agency), will have substantial funding to dispose of over $200 million per year for the rest of this Congress. Taken from this point of view, MoD’s own research spending in 2018/19 was $546 million.

More importantly, the announcements released so far lack clarity on what the new organization is going to do and how it works.

What can it do?

The government should not be accused of failing projects as ARIA should target high-risk, high-reward science. To reduce the likelihood that less successful efforts will be criticized, they enjoy less transparency in spending than other government agencies and are not subject to demands for freedom of information. The question of specifying high-risk/high-reward studies should not be underestimated. Technological risk can be viewed as a relatively well-known field in which NASA’s level of technological readiness approaches and advances in the field of natural sciences. However, predicting and identifying which technological advancements will turn into commercially successful products is a very different matter and requires very different insights.

The government press release did not claim that ARIA funds could be used for both research and development. It’s about funding the most inspiring inventors, turning innovative ideas into new technologies, discoveries, products and services. However, the government’s resource accounting and budgeting system clearly separates research and development activities, and expenditures on the latter are classified as capital expenditures.

Development is product-centric and more expensive than making research possible. In general, funding for government research for the civic world is considered legitimate when it focuses on increasing the level of technology readiness to a level where companies can significantly reduce the risk of potentially profitable applications and technologies. This should give them the confidence to take over funds for further work.

It is not yet clear to the extent that the new agency’s efforts will focus on the needs and challenges of the defense sector.

On the one hand, the announcement of the proposed center came from Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Related press releases have highlighted breakthrough technologies that can change people’s lives for the better in areas such as disease control and climate change.

On the other hand, the inspiration for the idea was clearly provided by the success of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The intermediate possibility is that China could support both military and civil affairs, reflecting the stress on fusion technologies that connect the defense and commercial worlds. At least one media predicted that ARIA would have an important defensive agenda.

The new agency needs a legislative base, a procedure that can illuminate some of the above issues. This is not expected to happen until 2022. By this time, there should be a clear explanation of how it works.

How does it work?

Government vocabulary and arguments lead to several questions. For example, is most of the ARIA funding internally spent on institution-owned researchers and inventors, or is it primarily a granting body to a private sector group judged to have the best or most interesting prospects? Who determines the priority of funding requests? Grants include a promise to execute a program of work rather than provide specific deliverables, so the grant structure should be more suitable than a contract base.

What commercial institutions are granted access to ARIA-sponsored research, and on what terms? Will such research remain only for the contractor who has done it? Will the wider access be limited to companies that are profitably owned in the UK? Or does it include multinational corporations with significant development and production activities in the UK? If the latter is included, is there any limit to the ability to export the technology to your home country or elsewhere?

How does ARIA relate to the UK venture capital market? Should the agency be considered to recognize the limited availability of venture capital in the UK, and will new government agencies also look to co-finance (in some cases) from venture capital sources? Do you expect venture capital funds to be acquired after some level of progress has been demonstrated in areas where ARIA sponsors research at a very low skill readiness level? Could ARIA be viewed as a risk-reduction measure to reduce pressure on potential innovators to steal money from foreign sources, especially China, as part of the UK’s efforts to control the unauthorized leakage of valuable technology?

Certainly, after the political founders retire, ARIA directors will have to justify how they evaluate their success. As in pharmaceutical companies, failure can be tolerated, but only if there is strong evidence of great success.

With these questions in mind, there is also the question of how institutions will fit into the broader picture of government research spending.

fitting

ARIA’s living space should be coordinated with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a non-ministerial government agency that coordinates the work of the University Research Council, and Innovate UK, a business-focused sub-unit. The UKRI’s planned expenditure for 2020/21 is just over 9 billion. Naturally, CEO Ottoline Leyser expected ARIA and UKRI to work closely together.

In the field of defense, relevant agencies that need coordination with ARIA include the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, a government agency with an operating income of 722 million in 2019/20, which is also working in a wider security space. . In particular, we provide small subsidies to small businesses. Part of DASA’s mission is to find, fund and support industries, embrace small businesses and academia to develop innovative ideas with exploitable products and services for defense and security customers. We spent 22 million on the project in 2018/19, and the potential redundancy with ARIA is clear. In addition, the innovation space houses the Department of Defense’s own Defense Innovation Department and the innovation-focused body of individual orders.

Potentially interacting with ARIA is a growth partnership that unites government and industry. They cover the defense, aerospace, cyber, space, security and resilience sectors separately. TheDefence Growth Partnership is committed to securing a truly competitive, sustainable and globally successful UK defense sector that provides broader economic benefits to the UK as well as providing advanced capabilities and lifetime support to our military and international clients.

conclusion

In an era of rapid technological change and fierce intergovernmental political, military and economic competition, additional funding for national research seems reasonable. However, it is not yet clear how the ARIA initiative will align with the government’s widespread support for research. If it were a project from the middle level of MoD or BEIS in its current open form, the business case would not survive contact with the Treasury Department.

Moreover, in an era when innovative scholars rarely use the term invention, even the title of the body is awkward, and instead, it seems that major changes and new products appear due to the integration of several complementary technologies, which is also seen in wheeled suitcases The same is true.

Some of the points here and others have already been raised by the House Science and Technology Committee, and the legislative process required for the new body will provide time for further government thinking and, of course, parliamentary investigations.

The views expressed in this annotation are those of the authors and do not represent the views of RUSI or any other institution.

Banner image: Courtesy of murmakova / Adobe Stock.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos