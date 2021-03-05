



Thank you. Chairman

Thanks to Mr. Leirtroe for writing the report today, and thanks to the team members for the work over the past 12 months.

At an informal meeting yesterday, we heard directly from one of your main interlocutors, Director Liu Bo Jei-chi. This practice helps the Vienna delegation to better understand the impact of the OSCE site on the ground. We look forward to more of these briefings in the next reporting period.

We are grateful that we have been able to respond to operational issues while the mission is prevalent worldwide. We have successfully tailored our work methods to ensure continued support for our hosts on a variety of topics including democracy, media, security and governance. These are essential areas where the mission is well positioned to provide professionalism, support, and advocacy. It is recommended to focus specifically on democratization and the media, ethnic minorities and marginalized groups, and promoting gender equality.

On democratization, we welcome the mission’s efforts to increase the capacity and resilience of democratic structures, including support for the various parliamentary reforms in progress, and the work of the state elections committee, building capacity, enhancing transparency and building trust before parliament . Election on August 30. It will be important to continue supporting this focus and empowerment this year with additional elections in municipalities in the coming weeks. Your support to increase collaboration between NGOs and State Election Commissions working in the field of elections and disability is also really worth it.

Media freedom is an essential component of any democracy. Your interest in professional journalism, including institutional empowerment, is particularly welcome. We are also grateful for your support to the Public Service Broadcasting Coalition and the members of local broadcasters who play an important role in the community, especially in times of crisis. Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of threats, abuse, or physical aggression. We read with interest about missionary campaigns on several national TV stations to celebrate International Day to end punishment for crimes against journalists. Further information on missionary work to support the safety of journalists is welcome in future reports.

We commend your efforts to promote gender equality and ensure gender equality with respect to participants, experts and trainers in all mission program activities. According to the report, it is clear that the Mission has worked with the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as the police on the implementation of the National Action Plan for UNSCR 1325, with a variety of partners to ensure gender integration into their activities.

We are grateful to the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) for the importance of youth involvement, including young women, for the continued support of the Department of Sports and Youth to strengthen the capacity of representatives at the regional level in particular. We will be happy to hear more about the results of such support and the value it brings at the local level.

For law enforcement capabilities, we appreciate working with the police department to increase their abilities in the fight against organized crime. We also recognize wider community involvement, including promoting peacebuilding, tolerance, and intercultural learning with the National Coordinator (VERLT) to prevent and respond to violent extremism and rapid evolution leading to terrorism. Engaging all stakeholders, including civil society and NGOs, is essential in the fight against organized crime, and the mission’s support and convening power is a real asset here.

We thank you and your team again for your continued dedication, especially in a critical year when elections brought about a democratic power shift and we all had a hard time responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

