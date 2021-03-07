Hot air is spreading through central and eastern United States with possible record highs





The hottest air in four months will spread across the central and eastern United States this week.

By Sunday afternoon, widespread temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected across much of the central United States, and even in northern places like Minneapolis, will reach 60 degrees or more today while there is barely 3 weeks, Minneapolis did not exceed zero degrees.

Warmer weather will also begin to move closer to Chicago on Sunday, but even warmer weather will arrive in the coming days.

Record highs will be possible Monday and Tuesday as temperatures reach nearly 30 degrees above average in places.

On Tuesday, parts of the central and eastern United States could approach or exceed 70 degrees and parts of the plains could reach 80 degrees or better.

Plus, Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York will all be in their 60s and get lots of sunshine.

Warm, balmy air will bring temperatures in the mid-60s and nearly 70 degrees to parts of the eastern United States, including near Philadelphia and New York City by the end of the week.

The combination of the hottest air in months and the sun will make for truly delicious weather this week for millions of Americans.

However, that doesn’t mean winter has had its last breath and there is an indication that a more turbulent weather pattern will return in the near future.

The West will remain volatile for the next few days, with heavy snowfall and rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much of that rain and snow will be heading into California and down south and much of the region, but especially Los Angeles, could really benefit from this precipitation.

This storm will arrive in the central United States by next weekend and could potentially transform into a major system that would bring snow to parts of the central United States, heavy rain in the Valley of the ‘Ohio and Mississippi, and maybe our first photo of severe weather staged in the spring. .

Behind this system, a cooler weather pattern will spread across the country as we head into the middle of the month.

