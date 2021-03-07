UK school resumes backed by frequent virus testing





London: British students backed by a strong coronavirus testing program are preparing to return to school starting Monday after a two-month closure. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was a plan to bring the country closer to the top. . “

The resumption of schools is the first step in the UK government’s plan to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions when the country’s vaccination push is deadly as all restrictions are lifted by June.

As part of the plan, millions of high school and college students returning to their UK classrooms will be screened for the virus in the first few weeks. Authorities want to quickly detect and contain asymptomatic cases to prevent sending the entire school home.

We are careful with our approach so as not to cancel the progress we have made so far. “In a statement, Johnson urged everyone who qualifies for the vaccination.

High schools and colleges may resume phased out to allow for tertiary testing. Students will receive a kit to test twice more at home. The UK government has distributed nearly 57 million fast lateral flow” test kits to schools across the country, but concerns about the accuracy of the tests may require students to self-isolate unnecessarily.

But a senior public health official said on Sunday that the risk of false positives was very low. The government said last week it had conducted more than 5 million rapid tests in schools during the closure, including 1 million.

Evidence from testing over the past eight weeks shows that the risk of false positives is very low, less than a thousandth,” Susan Hopkins, Director of COVID-19 Strategic Responses for Public Health England, told the BBC. One in 1,000 false positives is a very good test. “

To help kids who have been forced to learn online for months to keep up with their education, officials are considering extending school days, shortening summer breaks, or adding an extra semester for a year. British students already have much shorter summer breaks than American students, and they usually leave for summer breaks after mid-July.

UK Education Minister Gavin Williamson told Sky News we are reviewing a full range of actions. We have to look at what will have the greatest positive impact on children’s lives. “

The UK is the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe, killing nearly 125,000 people so far. However, the coronavirus vaccine program so far has outpaced the United States and the European Union to give at least a first dose of 22 million adults in the United States.

The UK has approved the use of three vaccines: Pfizer, Modena and Astra Zeneca, and plans to vaccinate all adults by July.

