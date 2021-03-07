Millions of people still unemployed a year after being made redundantExBulletin





A store in New York City is closed on April 21, 2020. A year after the pandemic began to spread, millions of Americans are still unemployed. Spencer Platt / Getty Images .

rocker legend Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Concierge Gloria Espinoza still vividly remembers when she was fired last year.

A supervisor gathered her and her co-workers in a parking lot at the office where she worked in San Francisco, then broke the news.

“I thought, ‘God, why us? “,” Said Espinoza. “It was like receiving a bucket of cold water.”

Months later, Espinoza is still unemployed and part of a worrying economic statistic: As the labor market shows signs of recovery, millions of people who lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic there are a an are still out of the labor force.

More than 4 million people had been unemployed for six months or more in February, an increase of 3 million over the past year, according to the monthly employment report released on Friday.

The long-term unemployed made up 41% of all unemployed in the United States, levels not seen since the height of the Great Recession.

Adriana Kugler, professor of economics at Georgetown University and former chief economist in the Department of Labor, says the number of long-term unemployed is likely an undercount.

Take into account all the people who have only found a part-time job or have dropped out of the job market altogether, and the problem could be deeper.

“Overall, this brings us to an unemployment rate closer to double digits,” says Kugler. “The magnitude of the problem is enormous.”

Worse yet, among those hardest hit by long-term unemployment are women and people of color who have been disproportionately hit by layoffs during the pandemic.

Both groups were already less well paid before the pandemic and now face the risk of seeing their lifetime incomes have a lasting impact.

Gloria Espinoza lost her job in April as a janitor in San Francisco. T Gray Albert hide the legend

rocker legend T Gray Albert

T Gray Albert

A McKinsey study from February predicts that women and people of color could take two more years to recoup jobs lost during the pandemic.

“The progress we’re seeing in closing the gender gap, if not eliminating COVID, is so slow,” says study co-author Kweilin Ellingrud. “And then you pause this slow glacial advance, and you make negative progress, it’s deeply disheartening.”

For now, many long-term unemployed are reluctant to give up jobs they love and have had for years.

Budd Johnson, a bus driver at the University of Delaware, lost his job last year as classes went virtual.

Asked what he liked most about his old job, he uses a single word: “Everything”.

“The views are superb. The people I work for are great. I love the atmosphere, ”he says.

Budd Johnson lost his job driving a transit bus at the University of Delaware. Budd Johnson .

rock legend Budd Johnson

Budd johnson

Johnson is coping with his dwindling savings as he waits to be called back someday.

“I eat two meals a day instead of three,” he says. “I go to the pantry and ask them for food.”

However, the concern is that the longer people remain unemployed, the more difficult it will be for them to re-enter the labor market.

William Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO and professor at Howard University, says employers often stigmatize people who haven’t worked for months. The longer a person has been unemployed, the harder it is to find a new one.

“So rather than a typical line of work you think of in the movies, I’m the first in line, I’ve been here, I’m next. It works the opposite,” said Spriggs. “The newly unemployed are the first in the line.”

There is also another concern.

What if some jobs never come back? The way people work and live has changed dramatically during the pandemic, such as the surge in online shopping for example.

These changes could make some job losses more lasting, and Georgetown’s Professor Kugler says the United States is not prepared to help the workers who will be affected.

“I am extremely concerned that we are not investing in workforce development,” she said.

And even if some jobs do come back, they could come back in different forms, like office work, for example.

Since many people have adapted to working from home, experts believe that they may no longer return to crowded offices as many companies consider a combination of remote and office work.

This could have ripple effects for people like Espinoza, who cleaned offices and were made redundant last year.

Espinoza knows there is no guarantee that she will get her job back, but she is hopeful.

“In my mind, there’s going to be a need for additional workers, so that we can provide that extra clean space that workers deserve,” she says.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos