In almost a year, more than 1,000 people attended the first legal dance event in the Netherlands on Saturday night. Experiments at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam were allowed to evaluate how large-scale events can be safely organized. Learn more across Europe below.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said schools will resume for all students in the UK on Monday as a move that signifies “a real national effort to fight the virus.” He added, “Thanks to the determination of everyone in this country, we can get closer to our normal senses, and it’s right that bringing our young people back to the classroom is the first step.”

Residents between the ages of 56 and 59 residing in the UK can schedule a vaccination next week to quickly start their vaccination program. “Recent invitations were sent after more than 8 out of 10 people aged 65 to 69 offered a jab,” the state health department said.

Paris police had to disperse the crowd on the banks of the Seine on Saturday, fearing that people were getting too close. Police shouted “social distancing rules are not being respected” through megaphones before hundreds of people left the area and asked to close the riverbank all day long.

Ireland has administered 500,000 vaccines, and Prime Minister Michael Martin added that the government is doing everything it can to secure more jabs.

Russia reported 10,595 new cases in the last 24 hours, and the death toll has also increased by 368, bringing the number of deaths nationwide to 89,094 since the epidemic began.

Italian President Sergio Matarella visited the vaccination center at the’Cloud’ Parliament Center in Rome on Saturday to greet healthcare workers and citizens waiting to receive a jab.

Prince Charles pays homage to the courage he showed in the plague on a Sunday evening broadcast to commemorate British Commonwealth Day. He added, “The extraordinary determination, courage and creativity people responded to has inspired us all.”

According to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China plans to set up vaccination stations to inoculate Chinese foreigners.

Wang also said China is ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines to Olympic athletes for upcoming events, including the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

North Macedonia has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

Across Europe

Andrew Wilson of England

Infection levels continue to drop across the UK. According to the latest data, 1 in 230 people are infected with the virus, which has decreased by about a third in the last week. The R number is currently between 0.7 and 0.9.

Experts say infections declining beyond the 70s could be linked to vaccine releases.

Currently, hundreds of thousands of 5659 age groups have been invited to be vaccinated. According to the figures, 8 out of 10 people aged 65 to 69 got a jab.

The Prime Minister urged the public to be cautious as it prepares for the opening of the school on Monday and moves slowly with the sense that the country calls’normality’.

The Royal College of Nursing has requested to update its guidelines for personal protective equipment. The report explains that current practices are flawed and inadequate for the risk of airborne transmission.

Netherlands

More than 1,000 people attended the first legal dance event held in the Netherlands on Saturday for over a year.

A government-sponsored event at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome was used as an experiment to determine how events could be safely organized during the pandemic.

Of the 100,000 people who applied for tickets, a total of 1,300 attended the event at the 17,000-person stadium.

Ticket holders were divided into 5 groups of 250 people, each with different rules and all equipped with sensors to monitor how much contact they had with others.

Some people were asked to wear masks, others were encouraged to shout and cheer as loudly as possible. The experiment also monitored how much spit people spit out using colored liquids as they sing.

All attendees were required to provide negative test results prior to the event and will be tested again 5 days after that.

Natalie Carney of Munich

Germany will begin easing some restrictive containment measures on Monday. Hairdressers, florists, and bookstores will all reopen to customers after a two and a half month closure.

Each resident is eligible for a free antigen test once a week starting March 8.

Rapid tests offered at grocery stores nationwide on Saturday sold out much faster than expected. However, there has been some criticism of these DIY tests as there is no need to report the results to the authorities.

Health Minister Klaus Holetschek said in the southern German state of Bavaria that doctors of large corporations would start vaccinating employees with the 1.8 million vaccinations announced in April alone.

Nationally, jabs are available from most family practitioners until early April in addition to the vaccination centers currently in use.

